The Government of Canada expands protected areas in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Nature is our most precious resource and a central part of our country's heritage. That's why the government is committed to doubling the amount of nature protected in Canada's lands and oceans.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced that the Government of Canada is providing funding as part of the Canada Nature Fund to protect important wildlife habitat, conserve and restore wetlands, and expand protected areas on Prince Edward Island.

The Government of Canada is providing direct funding to the province of PEI, Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada, and the Island Nature Trust. These organizations, in partnership with the province of PEI, will acquire 18 ecologically sensitive properties across Prince Edward Island, and manage them to meet conservation goals.

Key natural habitats in Prince Edward Island will be conserved and managed, like the softwood and wooded swamp areas in Farmington. Through this initiative, the Dingwells Mills Wildlife Management Area will become the fourth-largest provincially managed protected area in the province.

Through the Canada Nature Fund, the Government of Canada supports the efforts of partners across the country to protect nature. All federal investments are matched by philanthropic foundations, corporations, not-for-profits, provinces, territories and other partners, raising a total of $1 billion for conservation action in Canada.

Protecting more of our nature will not only benefit our health and our communities, it also plays an important part in mitigating the worst impacts of climate change. By working with partners across the country, we can continue to protect the environment and grow the economy.

Quotes

"Protecting more of our nature will help Canadians across the country benefit from a healthier environment, and it will also help protect Canada's iconic wildlife. By working together, with our shared knowledge, resources and networks, we have the opportunity to restore our planet, our common home."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"This investment will support species at risk by keeping habitat connected, protecting important wetlands, contributing to carbon storage and mitigating the impacts of climate change. Together with our partners, it will help us meet our target of protecting seven percent of the Island's land by the end of 2020."

– Brad Trivers, Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Change, Province of Prince Edward Island

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is committed to doubling the amount of protected nature in our lands and waters across Canada .

is committed to doubling the amount of protected nature in our lands and waters across . Budget 2018 invested an historic $1.35 billion to protect Canada's nature, including the establishment of new protected and conserved areas as well as new Indigenous protected and conserved areas.

to protect nature, including the establishment of new protected and conserved areas as well as new Indigenous protected and conserved areas. Globally, Canada has 20 percent of freshwater resources, 24 percent of wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforest area, and 33 percent of remaining boreal forest.

has 20 percent of freshwater resources, 24 percent of wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforest area, and 33 percent of remaining boreal forest. Canada also has almost one-third of all land-based carbon storage: a vital element of action on climate change.

also has almost one-third of all land-based carbon storage: a vital element of action on climate change. PEI's current protected area stands at 20,466 hectares (3.6% of the landbase). The province is committed to meeting its stated target of protecting 7% of PEI's land by the end of 2020.

Additional Canada Nature Fund investments will go to the Island Nature Trust ($48,600) and the Nature Conservancy of Canada ($42,602) to secure important habitats elsewhere in PEI.

and the Nature Conservancy of to secure important habitats elsewhere in PEI. PEI is the most densely populated province in Canada , and it has the highest percentage of private land. These two factors combine to make land protection more challenging here than in other provinces.

, and it has the highest percentage of private land. These two factors combine to make land protection more challenging here than in other provinces. Land on PEI can be designated as protected by private owners or the province using the Natural Areas Protection Act and Wildlife Conservation Act.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca; Katie MacDonald, Prince Edward Island - Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change, 902-314-3996, katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

