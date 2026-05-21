OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) announced today that the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature has determined that the Timiskaming Dam-Bridge of Quebec Replacement Project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 (CEAA 2012), taking into account the implementation of mitigation measures and the inclusion of legally binding conditions that the proponent must comply with. This ministerial decision is grounded in the conclusions of the environmental assessment report for the project prepared by IAAC.

The project, which consists of a bridge spanning the Ottawa River and linking the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, has been subject to a rigorous federal review based on scientific evidence and Indigenous knowledge. Public Services and Procurement Canada (the proponent) will construct a new modern structure, consisting of two lanes of traffic and a sidewalk, to regulate water levels on the river and provide a vital transportation link between the two provinces, while supporting local employment and the proponent's collaboration with Indigenous Peoples during construction.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that projects such as this are carried out in a sustainable manner while protecting the environment. Accordingly, the decision statement issued today sets out the legally binding conditions the proponent must meet throughout the life of the project.

These conditions are intended to protect the environment, including fish, fish habitat and birds. Specific measures are in place to protect sensitive species such as lake sturgeon, including by limiting certain in-water work until the water temperature has reached an appropriate threshold level. The proponent must develop and implement a fish habitat compensation plan, implement erosion, runoff and sediment control measures, and select cofferdam construction methods to reduce effects on fish and fish habitat, in consultation with Indigenous groups and relevant authorities.

These conditions are also intended to reduce the environmental effects of the project on Indigenous Peoples living in the region by protecting their health, limiting socioeconomic impacts, and protecting sites of importance and their current use of lands and resources for traditional purposes, as well as their natural and cultural heritage. The proponent must develop a monitoring program that includes noise and air quality monitoring to protect the health of Indigenous Peoples. The conditions also require measures, in consultation with Indigenous Peoples, to recognize and enhance the Algonquin heritage of Long Sault Island.

The Government of Canada would like to thank all participants for the comments they provided throughout the environmental assessment process. It would like to extend special thanks to the Kebaowek First Nation, Timiskaming First Nation, Wolf Lake First Nation and the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation for sharing their perspectives, expertise and knowledge regarding the potential effects on Indigenous Peoples. The Government of Canada would also like to thank the Algonquins of Ontario, the Antoine Nation and the Métis Nation of Ontario for their collaboration, as well as all experts for their valuable scientific advice. The proponent may now move forward to obtain necessary federal and provincial authorizations and permits.

Quick facts

Scientific advice and technical expertise were provided throughout the project assessment process by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Health Canada, Transport Canada and Parks Canada.

Many of the legally binding conditions require the proponent to consult with the Kebaowek First Nation, Timiskaming First Nation, Wolf Lake First Nation and the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation in implementing mitigation measures. These consultations will help ensure that Indigenous rights, interests and knowledge are considered and respected as the project moves forward.

The project will be subject to monitoring throughout its life cycle. IAAC will ensure compliance with the conditions set out in the Minister's Decision Statement during all phases of the project. Failure by the proponent to comply with these conditions constitutes a violation of federal law. Any proposed modification to the project must be submitted to IAAC for review before it is implemented.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870, [email protected]