OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Exploits Valley Port Corporation is proposing to revitalize the Port of Botwood marine terminal, located on the north shore of the Bay of Exploits in Newfoundland and Labrador. As proposed, the Port of Botwood Wharf Rehabilitation Project would replace deteriorated wharf infrastructure to accommodate large ships.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project.

How can I participate?

Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of this assessment. Comments received will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues, help determine if an impact assessment is required and refine its focus.

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 90422) to:

Submit comments online (submission deadline: 11:59 p.m. on June 9, 2026 );

); Apply for funding to support your participation in the planning phase of the assessment (application deadline: June 19, 2026 ); and

); and Sign up for project-specific notifications.

Participants who have questions about the assessment or wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. IAAC supports participation in assessments through its Participant Funding Program. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period. Questions about the program should be directed to [email protected] or 1-866-582-1884.

Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada, LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or YouTube: @IAAC_AEIC.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].