OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a Regional Assessment of Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling in the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Area, working collaboratively with the Nova Scotia Department of Energy, Natural Resources Canada and the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator.

Regional assessments aim to better understand the potential effects of past, present and future development. They can be used to inform, among other things, future project assessments and regulatory processes.

Part of this work includes developing a draft Terms of Reference that describes how the regional assessment will be conducted. It sets out the goal, objectives and scope of the regional assessment, as well as key aspects of engagement.

Indigenous communities and organizations, non-governmental and governmental organizations, the public and stakeholders are invited to review and provide feedback on the draft Terms of Reference.

How can I participate?

Visit the regional assessment home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 90228) to:

Submit comments online by 11:59 p.m. on June 8, 2026

Sign up for notifications.

Participants who have questions about the regional assessment or wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the regional assessment.

Will there be other opportunities to participate?

Following the comment period, all feedback received will be considered in finalizing the Terms of Reference for the regional assessment. Additional opportunities to participate in the regional assessment will be announced in the future.

You can also stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada, LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or Youtube: @IAAC_AEIC.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].