Public notice - Crawford Nickel Project - Public comments invited on the draft Impact Assessment Report and potential conditions

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal impact assessment of the proposed Crawford Nickel Project, an open-pit nickel-cobalt mine and on-site metal mill, located 42 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario.

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to comment on the:

Draft Impact Assessment Report, which includes IAAC's conclusions and recommendations regarding the adverse effects within federal jurisdiction along with the recommended mitigation measures and follow-up programs to mitigate and monitor these effects;

Potential conditions. Final conditions would become legally binding for the proponent if the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature includes them in the decision statement.

How can I participate?

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83857) to:

review the draft report and potential conditions

submit comments online by 11:59 p.m. on June 10, 2026

join the information session on May 21, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

sign up for notifications to stay up to date on the project

Note: all comments received will be published online as part of the project file. An additional virtual session in French is available upon request. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Questions? Please contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada, LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or YouTube: @IAAC_AEIC.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].