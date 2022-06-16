CanNor is investing over $2.4 million toward three projects supporting research, training and marketing

Iqaluit, NU, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Fishing and sealing have been woven in Inuit tradition and culture for generations, and its industries are a cornerstone of Nunavut's economy, providing jobs for Inuit and spurring economic growth in communities.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor, announced federal investments of more than $2.4 million, delivered by CanNor, to support three fisheries projects in Nunavut. These projects will continue the progress being made in Nunavut to develop a sustainable, adaptive and inclusive fishing industry.

The Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) continues to be a strong supporter of Nunavut's fishing and sealing industries. CanNor works with federal departments and partners, including the Government of Nunavut, Inuit partners and businesses, to invest in extensive fisheries research, marketing, and professional training.

CanNor investments support Nunavut fisheries projects

CanNor is contributing $1.2 million to the Nunavut Fisheries Association to monitor stock sustainability and to explore the possibility of adding new species to Nunavut's commercial fisheries. The initiative will include research methods to reduce the environmental impacts of catching unwanted fish and other marine creatures and trawling.

The Government of Nunavut is receiving $1.14 million in funding, through CanNor, to increase available monitoring data for Greenland Halibut and Arctic Char. The project also provides training for community fishermen to develop small scale fisheries, along with marketing and research for the sealing sector. Lastly, the Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium (NFMTC) received $100,000 to develop a new strategic plan to improve training for Inuit fishermen through a mentoring program.

Funding for these projects contributes to Nunavut's economic growth, supports innovation in a key industrial sector, and advances the sustainability of the territory's fisheries.

Quotes

"We're working alongside the Government of Nunavut, Inuit partners and organizations, and environmental groups to make targeted investments in research, training, and marketing to support the territory's fishing and sealing industries. Our government understands just how critical the fishing industry is as it provides jobs and sustainable economic development to Nunavummiut."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The Government of Nunavut is committed to supporting our territory's subsistence and commercial fisheries as part of our Katujiiluta mandate. CanNor funding will help us ensure our commitment is on track. We greatly appreciate their support for Nunavut's fishing and sealing industries."

- The Honourable David Akeeagok, Minister of Economic Development and Transportation

"The Nunavut Fisheries Association (NFA) is grateful for CanNor's continued support towards our industry's important fisheries and ecosystem research initiatives in the North. The $1.2 million in support over two years will enable NFA to continue its work to fill the extensive information gaps in our area, all in support of sustainable fisheries development for the benefit of Nunavummiut."

- Brian Burke, Executive Director, Nunavut Fisheries Association

Quick facts

Funding for the three projects comes from CanNor's IDEANorth program and Northern Aboriginal Economic Opportunities Program (NAEOP).

Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. The program focuses on four priority areas: economic growth and sector development; business scale-up, productivity and innovation; small-scale economic infrastructure development; and foundational economic infrastructure.

innovation economy. The program focuses on four priority areas: economic growth and sector development; business scale-up, productivity and innovation; small-scale economic infrastructure development; and foundational economic infrastructure. NAEOP is divided into two funding streams. The Community Readiness and Opportunities Planning (CROP) program works to improve the economic development capacity of Indigenous communities and increase economic development in the three territories. The Entrepreneurship and Business Development (EBD) Program assists Indigenous entrepreneurs and Indigenous businesses through project-based support for activities that help facilitate the establishment or growth of Indigenous businesses.

