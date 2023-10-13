Le Jeune's life provides a glimpse into the lives of enslaved people several decades before New France became involved in the slave trade

As the first documented person of African descent to live permanently in what is now Canada, Olivier Le Jeune was a person of national historical significance. From childhood, he was enslaved, forcibly transported to Europe and then to the Americas, arriving in Quebec in the early seventeenth century. There, he learned French from the Jesuit Paul Le Jeune, and was baptized a Catholic in 1633, contributing to his break with his African identity.

Olivier Le Jeune's tragic life provides a glimpse into the lives of enslaved people several decades before New France became involved in the slave trade.

Few details are known about the life of Olivier Le Jeune. He is thought to have been born either in Madagascar or on the Guinea coast. He arrived in Quebec during the English occupation (1629–1632) and was sold to a French clerk. When Quebec was returned to France by England in July 1632, Le Jeune was "given" to Guillaume Couillard de Lespinay. The latter sent him to the Jesuit Paul Le Jeune to learn the fundamentals of catechism and to learn the French language. He was baptized as Olivier on May 14, 1633. This is probably when he became known as Olivier Le Jeune. He died on May 10, 1654.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes the important people, places and events that have shaped our country to help Canadians connect with their past. The sharing of these stories fosters understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, heritage and realities of Canada's past and present.

"This commemorative plaque solidifies the national historic significance of Olivier Le Jeune, whose experiences as the first documented person of African descent to live in what would become Canada illustrate the struggles of black Canadians. Stories like this allow us to reflect on our past and how we can build a more just and inclusive society for present and future generations."

"Olivier Le Jeune embodies many things. While he was the first person to be enslaved in Canada, he was also the first African to live here permanently. He enables us to understand the plurality of our past, from the beginnings of the French colony."

"To share the history of Olivier le Jeune is to acknowledge the first enslaved African (that we have a name for), and it underscores the reality that slavery existed on the lands we now call Canada for almost 200 years. We honour Olivier le Jeune since he represents a painful part of our past while we work towards greater inclusion and equity for all."

Olivier Le Jeune's Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada (HSMBC) plaque will be installed at Cartier-Brébeuf National Historic Site.

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of (HSMBC) plaque will be installed at Cartier-Brébeuf National Historic Site. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the national historic significance of persons and events that have marked Canadian history.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the national historic significance of persons and events that have marked Canadian history. To date, based on the HSMBC's recommendations, the Government of Canada has designated over 2,240 sites, events and persons as being of national historic significance. Each of these designations brings its own unique story to the larger story of Canada , helping us to better understand our country and our identity.

