Curé Labelle played an important role in the history of the Laurentians, including the development of its railway

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, May 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A prominent figure at the end of the 19th century in Quebec, Antoine Labelle was a Catholic priest who was parish priest of Saint-Jérôme from 1868 to 1891. Nicknamed the "king of the North", he designed a project aimed at establishing French Canadians in the territories of northwestern Quebec, northern Ontario and Manitoba to counter their exodus to the United States. Main architect of the colonization of the Laurentians and promoter of its economic development and its railway network, Labelle participated in the founding of some twenty parishes and in the establishment of nearly 5,000 inhabitants in this region. It has been occupied by various populations for nearly 6,000 years, and is part of the territory of the Algonquins-Anishinabeg.

Today, Ms. Yolande Cohen, representative of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, on behalf of the Government of Canada, commemorated the national historic significance of Curé Antoine Labelle during a special ceremony to unveil a plaque to Saint-Jerome, Quebec.

Born in 1833 in Sainte-Rose (Laval), Lower Canada, Antoine Labelle left home at age 10 to attend the Petit Séminaire de Sainte-Thérèse, where he studied until 1852 and, subsequently, did his theological training. Known as "Curé Labelle," his memory lives on in place names and popular television series.

"Curé Labelle is a legendary Quebec figure thanks to his work. He participated in the founding of some twenty parishes and the establishment of nearly 5,000 inhabitants in the Laurentians in order to counter the exodus of French Canadians to the United States. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am pleased to officially recognize today the national historic significance of Curé Labelle. »

The Honorable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, and

MP for Laurier-Sainte-Marie, Quebec

"The City is very proud of this new tribute paid to our good priest Labelle, a man of imposing stature whose contribution to the development of our region is even more impressive. On behalf of all Jérômiens, I would like to thank Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada for helping to keep the memory of the "King of the North" alive, an emblematic figure of the establishment of French Canadians in the Laurentians, but also, of Saint-Jérôme who will never forget it. »

Mark Bourcier,

Mayor of the City of Saint-Jérôme

"At Histoire et Archives Laurentides, we are proud to have contributed to this national recognition of Curé Antoine Labelle. An essential figure in the colonization of our Laurentian region in the 19th century, he also deserves to be better known for his vision of the establishment of French Canadians in a vast territory that extended towards the lands further west, even to Winnipeg. »

Henri Prevost,

President, Histoire et Archives Laurentides

From 1855 to 1856, he completed his studies at the Grand Séminaire de Montréal and was ordained a priest at the age of 23. Over the next 12 years, he worked in a number of parishes and was given his first posting as parish priest in Saint-Antoine-Abbé, in the county of Huntingdon , in 1859.

, in 1859. On May 15, 1868 , Labelle was appointed parish priest of Saint-Jérôme where he spent 22 years serving the community.

, Labelle was appointed parish priest of Saint-Jérôme where he spent 22 years serving the community. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, people and events that have marked Canada's history.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, people and events that have marked history. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,200 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historical event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application

