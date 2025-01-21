Minister Khera unveils theme for this year's Black History Month

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Each year, Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Black communities in Canada, listen to their stories, and learn more about their history and contributions to Canadian society.

The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, today unveiled the theme for this year's Black History Month: "Black Legacy and Leadership: Celebrating Canadian History and Uplifting Future Generations." Minister Khera announced the theme today, on Lincoln Alexander Day, which commemorates the legacy Canada's first Black Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, Lincoln Alexander.

The month of February gives us all the chance to celebrate the diversity and achievements of Black people in Canada. However, it is also a time to reflect on Canada's painful history and the distinct challenges that Black people in Canada continue to face in their daily lives, such as systemic barriers, racism and discrimination.

Our government has been steadfast in our commitment to combatting systemic barriers and creating a more equitable and just future for Black Canadians. To that end, Canada officially recognized the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent in 2018. We also welcomed the adoption by the United Nations of the second International Decade for People of African Descent. Since 2018, our government has committed over $1 billion to create a number of programs that are investing directly into Black communities right across the country. To read more about Canadian Heritage funding opportunities to support Black communities, visit the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program web page.

As we prepare to celebrate Black History Month, I want to invite Canadians from coast to coast to coast to join us in highlighting and celebrating the remarkable contributions that Black people in Canada make to our country every single day.

Quotes

"The history of Black communities in Canada is an integral part of Canadian history. This year's theme is about reflecting and celebrating the contributions of Black Canadians in shaping our country while paving the way for a more equitable and inclusive future. In Canada, diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice; for far too long Black communities in Canada have been faced with anti-Black and systemic racism. Our government has remained committed to combatting these systemic barriers, and that is why we recognized the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent and welcomed the recently announced second decade. Through efforts like the Canada Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, our government is tackling anti-Black racism and combatting hate in all its forms. Black History Month offers us all a valuable opportunity to learn more about the diversity of Black communities across the country, and to listen to and be open with one another on what we can do to build a better, more inclusive Canada."

—The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

Quick Facts

In Budget 2022, the Government of Canada allocated $85 million over four years, starting in 2022–2023, to Canadian Heritage to launch and implement the new Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. Budget 2024 provides an additional $273.6 million over six years, starting in 2024–2025, and $29.3 million per year thereafter, to support Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028 and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate help support community projects that provide Black and racialized Canadians, as well as religious minorities, with access to resources that promote their full participation in the Canadian economy, while raising awareness of issues related to racism and hate in Canada.

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program is the result of the combination of the Community Support Program, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program and the Action Plan on Combatting Hate. The renewed program was simplified to more effectively support communities and organizations across Canada. Through the Events stream, it provides funding for community activities that foster intercultural or interfaith understanding, and promote discussion of multiculturalism, diversity, racism and religious discrimination. In recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, the Program places special emphasis on celebrations and activities that recognize the history, culture, achievements, contributions and future of Black Canadians and their communities.

In 2018, Canada became the first Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development country to recognize the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to a whole-of-government approach to combatting systemic racism. On February 7, 2024, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, announced that the Government of Canada would extend its efforts in this domain until 2028. The United Nations proclaimed a second International Decade for People of African Descent on December 17, 2024, to renew the call for recognition, justice and development for people of African descent.

Associated Links

Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program

