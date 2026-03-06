LONDON, ON, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The expansion of the London Justice Centre into a dedicated community space in Youth Opportunities Unlimited's new downtown facility, Joan's Place, is increasing access to justice and reducing the risk of reoffending for at-risk young adults aged 18-24 in the London area. The expansion of this facility, delivered by the Ontario government, is supported by federal funding as part of Canada's overall investment of $13 million to support Ontario's four justice centres (London, Toronto Northwest, Toronto Downtown East, and Kenora), and the development of a fifth centre in Barrie.

The announcement was made today by Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London Centre, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The newly expanded London Justice Centre is open, bringing together multiple local organizations that offer young adults mental health care, addiction services, education, employment, and housing supports. This expansion ensures that young people have access to key services they need at the most vulnerable time of their lives, and as quickly and conveniently as possible.

The justice centres project is one of over 18 multi-ministry initiatives funded under Ontario's five-year Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy. Justice centres receive $2.9 million in provincial funding per year.

Quotes

"The federal government funded the expansion of this justice centre to help at-risk young adults in the London area access services they need to live positive lives. By supporting the Ontario government in delivering this initiative, we are helping at-risk young adults get the support they need to build skills, confidence, and independence to reach their potential."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"This expansion means more supports for at-risk youth, intimate partner violence survivors, and victims of crime in London and the surrounding area. As a result of our government's investments to support community justice centre pilot projects across the country, we strengthen our commitment to provide access to justice for all Canadians. By investing in our communities, we strengthen our efforts to ensure everyone has a right to access justice."

Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London Centre, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Justice centres are transforming how justice is delivered across Ontario. With the new permanent home for the London Justice Centre, we are protecting Ontario by strengthening efforts to hold offenders accountable, support victims and survivors of crime and keep communities safe. By connecting at-risk young adults with critical supports--like addiction services, family counselling and life skills--we're breaking the cycle of offending and protecting Ontario communities."

The Honourable Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario

"Expanding the justice centre in London advances the Court's vision for a justice system where participants – especially youth – can take part meaningfully and be treated with dignity. The Ontario Court of Justice is committed to working with all our justice partners in an expanded London Justice Centre, as we continue to build an innovative, principled justice system that is responsive to community needs, particularly for overrepresented groups, Indigenous and racialized individuals, and those facing mental health or addiction challenges. We are pleased to continue this collaboration as we enhance real, meaningful access to justice here and elsewhere in Ontario."

The Honourable Sharon Nicklas, Chief Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice

"On behalf of the Board of Directors at Youth Opportunities Unlimited, I welcome the expansion of the London Justice Centre within YOU's Joan's Place. This important step reinforces our community's commitment to ensuring that young adults involved in the criminal justice system have meaningful access to the training, employment, and housing supports they need to thrive. Together, we are building a future grounded in dignity, opportunity, and lasting impact."

Jeff Van Hoeve, Board Chair, Youth Opportunities Unlimited

Quick Facts

The expansion of the London Justice Centre, through the development of Youth Opportunities Unlimited's (YOU) Joan's Place, continues to help thousands of at-risk young adults living in the London area.

Before the justice centre launched in 2020, young adults (18-24 years of age) at the courthouse had a recidivism rate of 64 per cent. Following the launch of the justice centre, eligible young adults who completed justice centre participation demonstrated a lower recidivism rate of only 21 per cent.

Ontario's justice centres are an innovative approach for moving justice out of the traditional courtroom and into a community setting. They integrate justice, health, employment, education and social services to collectively address the root causes of crime, break the cycle of offending and improve public safety and community well-being.

Through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada provided $28.6 million over five years to support Community Justice Centre pilot projects in British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario.

