OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Gary G. Demeulenaere, K.C., Partner at Stewart McKelvey in Charlottetown, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown. Justice Demeulenaere replaces Justice N.L. Key (Charlottetown), who resigned effective August 31, 2025.

Quote

"I wish Justice Demeulenaere every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Prince Edward Island well as a member of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Gary G. Demeulenaere, K.C., was born and raised on a family farm in Grandview, Prince Edward Island. He is a first generation Canadian to Belgian parents and one of eleven children. He began pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Prince Edward Island in 1998 before attending law school at the University of New Brunswick where he graduated in 2004. He was called to the bar on Prince Edward Island in 2005.

Justice Demeulenaere articled and practiced with Cox Hanson O'Reilly Matheson. In 2007, he joined the law firm Stewart McKelvey in Charlottetown and became a partner in 2013. In 2017, he left private practice and became the Director of Legal and Policy Services with the provincial Department of Justice and Public Safety. In 2019, he returned to Stewart McKelvey and rejoined the partnership. He practiced mainly in the area of litigation with a focus on civil, criminal, and regulatory matters. He has appeared at all levels of court in the province as well as various tribunals. He was appointed King's Counsel in 2020.

Justice Demeulenaere has been involved with community organizations including Big Brothers Big Sister, Immigrant and Refugee Services Association PEI, and Inclusions East. He has served on committees of the Law Society of Prince Edward Island including the discipline committee and the Rules Committee. He has also volunteered for many years in the community coaching soccer.

Justice Demeulenaere lives in Stratford with his wife and they have four children.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Lola Dandybaeva, Manager of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-549-0347, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]