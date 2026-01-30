FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tenant Information Program in New Brunswick will provide residents with free legal advice and education to better navigate housing challenges. This project, supported by nearly $700,000 in federal funding over four years, is being delivered by the Public Legal Education and Information Service of New Brunswick (PLEIS NB) in partnership with the University of New Brunswick Legal Clinic, and the New Brunswick Coalition for Tenants' Rights. Through this program, tenants across New Brunswick – including those in rural areas will have access to free legal advice and resources.

The announcement is made today by David Myles, Member of Parliament for Fredericton–Oromocto, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

With this funding, PLEIS NB will expand access to legal support for renters across the province. The program will provide bilingual resources through LegalInfoNB.ca, offering tenants access to a lawyer by phone through the Legal Info Line for tenancy-related questions and deliver free workshops on tenants' rights. The program will also organize pop-up legal clinics in rural communities, allowing tenants to meet with a lawyer and receive free summary legal advice where access to resources is more limited. These services are available to all tenants in New Brunswick, regardless of income.

New Brunswick renters often face complex housing issues without affordable legal support. By making legal advice and education widely available, this program will help tenants resolve problems early, reduce disputes, and promote housing stability throughout the province.

"We are funding free legal advice to all tenants across New Brunswick to better defend their rights. By supporting this new program, our federal government is making sure help is available everywhere in the province. This means thousands of New Brunswickers will now have somewhere to turn when facing challenges with their landlord or lease."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C.,

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Renters in New Brunswick deserve clear guidance to navigate today's complex housing challenges. This federal funding strengthens access to justice for renters across the province by providing free legal advice and reliable information when housing challenges arise. This practical investment will ensure that tenants have the support they need to understand their rights and address issues."

David Myles, Member of Parliament for Fredericton–Oromocto

"We receive legal questions from New Brunswickers every day. We know there's a need for more legal information and services for tenants, and we're excited to be bringing together legal experts and community partners to make that happen. This funding from Justice Canada is going to make a real difference for tenants in our province."

Michelle Thompson, Executive Director

Public Legal Education and Information Service of New Brunswick

Over the next four years, the project is expected to support thousands of tenants in New Brunswick.

The Government of Canada is investing $688,363 over four years (April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2029) to support the Tenant Information Program in New Brunswick.

Free services for tenants in New Brunswick include summary legal advice by phone, updated public legal education materials, workshops, and pop-up clinics across the province.

This funding is provided under the Tenant Protection Fund, announced in Budget 2024, which committed $15 million over five years to provide access to legal information and advice services for renters across Canada.

The Tenant Protection Fund is funded through Justice Canada's Justice Partnership and Innovation Program (JPIP).

