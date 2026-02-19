OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that workplaces across the country are safe, respectful, and free from sexual harassment. Through targeted investments, the government is supporting initiatives that help employers understand their legal obligations and create structured supports such as training programs and policies that proactively address workplace sexual harassment.

Today, Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre announced $746,763 in federal funding over three fiscal years (2024–25 to 2026–27) to support BioTalent Canada in delivering an industry specific initiative aimed at addressing workplace sexual harassment in Canada's bio-economy. The announcement was made on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency,

The Building a Safer and Respectful Bio-economy project will develop and deliver free online training courses, in both official languages, for small and medium-sized employers that may lack dedicated human resources capacity. Training courses will be designed to address the unique realities of the bio-economy and will provide employers with practical tools and resources to help them respond to workplace sexual harassment, strengthen compliance with the law, and foster cultures of respect and accountability.

By supporting sector-specific solutions, this investment will help protect workers, reduce legal risks for employers, and contribute to safer and more inclusive workplaces across Canada.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe and secure in their workplace. I am proud to support BioTalent Canada's innovative project, which will help employers address workplace sexual harassment and ensure compliance with the law. This industry-specific approach will contribute to the creation of workspaces where everyone can feel safe and respected."



-- The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"A safe, respectful workplace is essential to building a strong Canadian economy. That's why our government is supporting BioTalent Canada in providing employers with the tools they need to prevent and address workplace sexual harassment. By fostering environments where every worker feels valued and protected, we're helping businesses attract talent, improve productivity, and drive the growth of Canada's economy."



-- Yasir Naqvi

Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre



"Managing complex workplace issues can be overwhelming, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises that are often without a dedicated Human Resources team. This learning gives employers the knowledge and tools to act early before issues escalate and equips managers with practical strategies to foster a culture of respect and accountability. Organizations can build trust, enhance team morale and ensure resiliency in their businesses."



-- Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada

The Building a Safer and Respectful Bio-economy project is funded through the Justice Partnership and Innovation Programs' Legal Support and Awareness to Address Workplace Sexual Harassment – Public Legal Education and Information initiative.

is funded through the Justice Partnership and Innovation Programs' Legal Support and Awareness to Address Workplace Sexual Harassment – Public Legal Education and Information initiative. Workplace sexual harassment can have serious impacts on workers' well-being, retention, and productivity.

Employers have legal obligations under federal and provincial laws to prevent and address workplace sexual harassment.

BioTalent Canada's project focuses on practical, sector-specific tools tailored to the realities of Canada's bio-economy.

