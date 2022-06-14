The Government of Canada announces support to rebuild lives and livelihoods in the Village of Lytton

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister for International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada announced over $77 million in new funding to help Lytton rebuild, while also becoming a leading example of resilient, net-zero design.

This funding will provide:

$64 million , through Infrastructure Canada, to support the rebuilding of Lytton through the construction of net-zero, fire-resistant public buildings.

, through Infrastructure Canada, to support the rebuilding of through the construction of net-zero, fire-resistant public buildings. $6 million for the new Lytton Homeowner Resilient Rebuild program to support insured homeowners who will rebuild to net-zero and fire-resistant standards; and

for the new Lytton Homeowner Resilient Rebuild program to support insured homeowners who will rebuild to net-zero and fire-resistant standards; and $7.2 million to create the Lytton Business Restart program to help small- and medium-sized businesses get back on their feet. This funding, delivered by PacifiCan, will include support for Indigenous businesses and those operated by women, youth and other underrepresented groups.

The funding announced by Minister Sajjan recognizes that rebuilding requires focusing on community infrastructure, housing for people, and restarting businesses that provide jobs and goods and services to the community. With a focus on building back a community even stronger and more resilient than before, this funding will ensure the community becomes a model for recovery after a climate change related disaster.

Last year's fires also showed that fire spreads from one building to another. Fire resistant housing benefits the whole community and building net-zero homes benefits everyone, two key pieces of this investment. Minister Sajjan also recognized the critical importance of the local entrepreneurs who, through job creation and local trade, are the foundation of Lytton's economy.

Quote(s)

"The people of Lytton suffered a devastating loss in the 2021 wildfire. The strength and hope they have shown is inspiring. This funding that we announced today will help rebuild Lytton and the businesses that are at its core. With this investment, Lytton will be positioned to become a leader in resilient, net-zero design that will support the community for today and tomorrow alike."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The residents of Lytton have been through an unspeakable tragedy. Working with the Government of British Columbia, our government's focus has been, and remains, on supporting the community as they rebuild."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The residents, businesses and organizations who made the Village of Lytton their home became homeless after the Lytton Creek Fire that swept through our community on June 30, 2021. Since that day, we have worked long and hard for the past 11 months to recover and get to the rebuilding of our community. Council has envisioned being a leader when building back Lytton. We have supported a vision to build to net zero by introducing a new building bylaw(s) to address this and to become a fire resilient community. This announcement today supports that vision! These funds will go a long way to supporting our residents, businesses and our neighbours to rebuild."

Mayor Jan Polderman, Village of Lytton

Quick facts

This funding is in addition to the $207 million announced by the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council and Minister of Emergency Preparedness on June 10 for British Columbia through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements.

announced by the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council and Minister of Emergency Preparedness on for through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements. PacifiCan is the regional development agency dedicated to British Columbia . PacifiCan promotes growth and diversification in British Columbia's economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth.

Associated links

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development, [email protected]; Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Ben Letts Communications Manager, Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]