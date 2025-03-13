OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Volunteers impact Canadians' lives in countless ways. By supporting social services and social enterprises, from arts and culture to sports and recreation, volunteers foster stronger and more inclusive communities. Through Canada's Volunteer Awards, the Government of Canada is proud to highlight some of the country's most inspiring volunteers.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced the recipients of the 2024 Canada's Volunteer Awards. The 21 recipients were selected for their outstanding dedication to enriching their communities through education, youth leadership, diversity and inclusion, environmental sustainability, and much more.

This year's recipients made positive change across the country. They contributed to promoting cultural enrichment in the North, combatting homelessness in Quebec, advancing multiculturalism in Atlantic Canada, fostering literacy in Ontario, and protecting botanical sustainability in the Prairies. Together, these 21 recipients made Canada a better place.

Each recipient will get to choose a not-for-profit organization to receive a grant of either $10,000 (for the Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement award) or $5,000 (for the regional awards and the special mention). Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients will be honoured at a celebratory ceremony.

The 2025 call for nominations is currently open, providing an opportunity to recognize a new cohort of Canadians who are making a difference.

The 2024 Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients are below:

National Awards

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement

- Udlu Hanson (Iqaluit, Nunavut)

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement - Special Mention

- James Peter (Jim) Mulcahy (Antigonish, NS)

Regional Awards

Business Leader

Quebec: Loto-Québec (Montreal, QC)

Ontario: Meridian Credit Union (Toronto, ON)

Prairies: Waste Logic (Edmonton, AB)

British Colombia and the North: Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union (Surrey, BC)

Community Leader

Atlantic: Constantine Passaris (Fredericton, NB)

Quebec: Catherine Duclos (Montreal, QC)

Ontario: Nancy Dewar-Stenning (Callander, ON)

Prairies: Botanical Gardens of Silver Springs Community of Volunteers (Calgary, AB)

British Colombia and the North: Kelly Pearce (Hope, BC)

Emerging Leader

Atlantic: Ophélie Chiasson (Dieppe, NB)

Quebec: Michael Lecchino (LaSalle, QC)

Ontario: Vickram Bachan (Toronto, ON)

Prairies: Priscilla Ojomu (Calgary, AB)

British Colombia and the North: Vedanshi Vala (Richmond, BC)

Social Innovator

Atlantic: Thrive CYN St. John's Inc. (St. John's, NL)

Quebec: Le Groupe communautaire L'Itinéraire (Montreal, QC)

Ontario: York Region Educational Services (Markham, ON)

Prairies: Congress of Black Women of Canada, Edmonton Chapter (Edmonton, AB)

British Colombia and the North: The Running on Faith Project (Surrey, BC)

Quotes

"Volunteers play a vital role in so many aspects of life, from health and wellbeing, to environmental conservation, to education, and so much more. Congratulations to all of Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients. Thank you to these incredible volunteers, as well as all volunteers making a difference in their communities across Canada."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Through volunteering, youth have the power to accomplish incredible things, I've seen it firsthand. We need young people like today's recipients to foster meaningful positive change across the country. Congratulations to this year's recipients and nominees! Thank you for your time and dedication because what you do matters and has a real impact on our communities and our future."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

This year's 21 award recipients were carefully selected from a total of 307 nominations.

The recipients are chosen through a three-step selection process and the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development makes final selections with assistance from the National Advisory Committee.

More information about each recipient and their achievements can be found on the Canada's Volunteer Awards' website.

Volunteer Awards' website. Since 2012, 192 recipients and 202 not-for-profit organisations have been recognized through Canada's Volunteer Awards.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Instagram

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Geneviève Lemaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]