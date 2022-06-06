The Government of Canada announces newly formed Nature Advisory Committee to kick off Canadian Environment Week

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The health, well-being, and economic security of Canadians depend on having a healthy ecosystem that supports a world rich in biodiversity. That's why the Government of Canada is making historic investments to support the conservation of lands and waters from coast to coast to coast. Many beloved species and natural spaces and systems are under threat from human activity. Biodiversity loss affects everyone.

To kick off Canadian Environment Week, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the newly formed Nature Advisory Committee. The Government of Canada is committed to working toward halting and reversing nature loss by 2030 in Canada and achieving a full recovery for nature by 2050. The Nature Advisory Committee is a group of experts with a range of perspectives that will provide strategic advice and recommendations on biodiversity conservation and sustainable use of land and resources to both the Department and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

This committee will help to address some of the Department's most pressing issues, including advancing the development of Canada's post-2020 biodiversity strategy, working toward area‑based conservation targets such as conserving 25 percent of the lands and oceans in Canada by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030, and supporting wildlife and species at risk management initiatives. It will also provide innovative solutions and ideas on programs, operational policies, guidelines, and regulatory approaches to support Canada's biodiversity progress.

With strong collaboration and engagement across all sectors and all levels of government, with a particular emphasis on Indigenous leadership and knowledge, the Government of Canada is taking action now to change the future.

Quotes

"Canadians love our natural world and want to protect our iconic Canadian wildlife. We've made the investments—and now we're enlisting the knowledge—to help restore our relationship with nature. By developing solutions for the reality of people across the Canadian landscape, we'll protect our land, air, and water for generations to come. I look forward to working with the Nature Advisory Committee on innovative, creative, and effective ideas to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, and continuing to work with all partners in conservation and sustainable use."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick facts

The world is experiencing an unprecedented biodiversity crisis with more than one million species facing extinction globally, including 640 at-risk species in Canada .

. The Government of Canada has made significant investments to begin to work toward a healthier, greener future and a more resilient economy, including:

has made significant investments to begin to work toward a healthier, greener future and a more resilient economy, including: $2.3 billion over five years in Budget 2021 to support the conservation of a quarter of the lands and oceans in Canada by 2025;

over five years in Budget 2021 to support the conservation of a quarter of the lands and oceans in by 2025;

$55.1 million in Budget 2022 to establish an Old Growth Nature Fund to advance negotiations of the Canada–BC Nature Agreement; and

in Budget 2022 to establish an Old Growth Nature Fund to advance negotiations of the Canada–BC Nature Agreement; and

Canada is investing nearly $5 billion over ten years (2021–2031) to establish the Natural Climate Solutions Fund to build a more resilient economy and a healthier greener future. It will support activities including:

is investing nearly over ten years (2021–2031) to establish the Natural Climate Solutions Fund to build a more resilient economy and a healthier greener future. It will support activities including:

2 Billion Trees Commitment, led by Natural Resources Canada ( $3.19 billion );

);



Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, led by Environment and Climate Change Canada ( $631 million announced in 2020, and an additional $780 million in Budget 2022); and

announced in 2020, and an additional in Budget 2022); and



Agricultural Climate Solutions, led by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada ($185 million).

Related products

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]