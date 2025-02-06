Enthusiasm is growing as Québec City gets ready to welcome the 2027 Canada Games.

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting sport events that bring people together; create economic opportunities; and leave lasting impacts and legacies for communities, athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and many others.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament (Québec), announced an investment of up to $11,120,000, to support the Host Society for the 2027 Canada Games. Minister Duclos made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

The 2027 Canada Games hold special significance, as they will mark the 60th anniversary of the Canada Games. First held in 1967 in Québec City as part of Canada's Centennial celebrations, the Canada Games have become a celebration of Canadian unity and excellence in sport. Over six decades, they have provided a multi-sport games experience for thousands of the country's top athletes from coast to coast to coast.

The Games are expected to generate significant sport, economic, social and environmental benefits for Québec City and surrounding areas. The funding, provided through Canadian Heritage's Hosting Program, will ensure the successful planning, hosting and development of many positive impacts and legacies from the Games.

The Canada Games are held every two years, alternating between winter and summer. The 2027 Canada Games will take place in Québec City from February 27 to March 14, 2027, showcasing the region's rich culture, vibrant community spirit and passion for sport.

"The 2027 Canada Games will inspire young athletes, while showcasing the region's rich culture and warm hospitality. Québec City is the perfect host for this anniversary edition of the national celebration of sport, unity and excellence. I look forward to cheering on athletes from across the country as they compete and create lasting memories."

—The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Community, teamwork and competition are what the Canada Games represent. Québec City will shine as host of the 60th anniversary of the Games. Together, we are building a legacy that will benefit the region and future generations of athletes."

—The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament (Québec)

"The support of the Government of Canada plays a key role in the successful delivery of the 2027 Canada Games in Québec City. Its valuable contribution will offer young people from across the country the opportunity to celebrate their passion for sport and experience a positive, enriching journey. Thanks to this major ally, the 2027 Canada Games Host Society will showcase Québec City and leave a legacy of pride and community engagement."

—Denis Servais, President of the 2027 Canada Games Host Society

The Canada Games were first held in 1967 in Québec City as part of Canada's Centennial celebrations, as a demonstration of the partnership to promote the benefits of sport and physical activity between the Government of Canada and all the provinces and territories.

The Games are Canada's largest domestic multi-sport event and the pinnacle of interprovincial/territorial competition.

The 2027 Games will feature 22 sports and welcome about 3,200 participants from across Canada.

