CanNor will invest over $5.4 million to upgrade water and wastewater systems to support future development of the town

INUVIK, NT, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada's North grows in strategic and economic importance, so does the need for modern, reliable infrastructure. Investments in core infrastructure help northern communities thrive while supporting broader national priorities, including an increased presence from the Defence Team in the region.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced up to $5,445,000 to support infrastructure development in the Town of Inuvik. CanNor's investment will be matched by the Town of Inuvik, for a total project value of $10,890,000 over three years.

This funding will support upgrades to core water and wastewater infrastructure, including the construction of a new water tower and bulk water station, as well as the rehabilitation of the town's sewage lagoon system. These improvements will also support the Department of National Defence's continued presence in Inuvik.

By strengthening municipal infrastructure capacity and reliability, this dual-use project will support future growth, Defence Team presence, and community and economic development. It will also help position Inuvik as a key hub for northern development and Arctic security.

Quotes

"Investing in modern, reliable infrastructure is essential to building strong and resilient northern communities. Through this partnership with the Town of Inuvik, we are supporting critical water and wastewater upgrades that will improve quality of life for residents while helping to close infrastructure gaps and enabling future growth and increased operations in the North."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"By investing in core water and wastewater systems, we're ensuring the Inuvik airport can grow to serve Canada's security needs, as well as the needs of everyday people. Through these improvements, we're delivering the modern airport Inuvik deserves and all the opportunities it will create. This is how we build the North strong."

- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Enhancing the Town of Inuvik's water and wastewater facilities as we move into significant Department of National Defence development will ensure the Town has the capacity to provide essential municipal services for any future development for Arctic Security and Sovereignty."

- Peter Clarkson, Mayor, Town of Inuvik

Quick facts

This project is funded through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII), which aims to accelerate the integration of businesses and regional ecosystems into domestic and international defence supply chains and increase their industrial and innovation capacity, while also supporting defence-related strategic regional assets in targeted circumstances.

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, previously launched the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) in the territories. Through the RDII, related to the Government of Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS), CanNor will deliver up to $40.5 million over three years to help meet national defence needs while supporting economic development in the North.

The DIS will transform Canada's defence industry by prioritizing Canadian suppliers and materials, investing in domestic innovation and commercialization, and streamlining procurement to provide businesses with stable, predictable demand. These actions will help Canadian defence firms scale their operations, expand sales at home and with trusted international partners, and create high-paying jobs across the defence supply chain.

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Craig Welsh, Communications Advisor, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]; Peter Clarkson, Mayor, Town of Inuvik, [email protected]