OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Growing Canada's air transport relations promotes trade diversification, strengthens supply chains, boosts tourism and helps fuel our country's economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced an incremental increase to the number of direct flights permitted between Canada and China. Building on Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Beijing earlier this year, this measure delivers on the Canada-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Roadmap and supports the renewal of Canada's economic relationship with China.

Canadian and Chinese airlines are now permitted:

To incrementally increase direct passenger-combination flights

Up to 20 all-cargo flights per week

Reciprocal access to all points in each country

Quotes

"Increasing passenger and cargo flights with China is a very positive step towards our trade diversification goals while also reinforcing our strong people-to-people ties. We are giving Canadian travellers more choice and more convenience while growing our commercial relationship with China."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Expanding direct air connections with China strengthens the trade corridors Canadian exporters rely on to reach global markets each day. Today's announcement supports trade diversification, helps Canadian businesses move goods more efficiently, and advances Canada's goal of increasing exports to China by 50%, while contributing to long–term economic growth here at home."

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu

Minister of International Trade

Quick facts

China is the second-largest single-country merchandise trading partner to Canada, with $124.8 billion worth of two-way merchandise trade in 2025.

Canadian merchandise exports to China were valued at $34.1 billion, while merchandise imports were valued at $90.6 billion.

The Government of Canada is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements to improve Canada's international connectivity and provide more options for travellers and shippers.

Canada has air transport agreements or arrangements covering more than 125 countries.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]