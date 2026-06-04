TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell.

The leaders recognised the rich cultural ties and shared values between Canada and Grenada, reinforced by the strong Grenadian diaspora across Canada.

As Canada and Grenada diversify their trade relationships, the leaders emphasised the significant opportunities to deepen partnerships across sustainability, security, commerce, and energy, including geothermal. Building on this mission, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Mitchell welcomed Canada's strong commitment to renewing the Canada-CARICOM Strategic Partnership.

The leaders discussed shared priorities, such as economic growth and addressing transnational crime.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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