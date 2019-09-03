The Government of Canada announces funding to support the protection and recovery of aquatic species at risk

OTTAWA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Over the past 50 years, the world's wildlife populations have declined by 60%. In Canada, approximately 544 species have been identified as being at risk under the Species at Risk Act and the list is growing. The Government of Canada is committed to protecting and recovering aquatic species at risk, to benefit Canada's biodiversity as well as local and Indigenous communities that rely on them. That's why the Government of Canada is taking urgent and concrete actions to ensure that at-risk species are protected for future generations.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced project funding for the Aboriginal Fund for Species at Risk and the Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk. Fisheries and Oceans Canada is providing funding to these on-going programs that contribute to the protection, recovery and conservation of aquatic species at risk and the habitats that support them.

The Government of Canada is supporting Canadians and Indigenous peoples in their efforts to help protect and recover aquatic species at risk. The investments in the Aboriginal Fund for Species at Risk and Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk will help alleviate human threats to the habitats of aquatic species at risk, as well as support their recovery and protect them for the benefit of generations to come.

For 2019-2020:

the Aboriginal Fund for Species at Risk has approved funding for 40 new projects totaling over $1.8 million ; and

; and the Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk has approved funding for almost 50 new projects totaling nearly $2.7 million .

Some examples of projects proposed for funding through this investment include:

An important agreement with a local environmental organization, the Langley Environmental Partners Society that will improve the habitat for the at-risk Salish sucker and Nooksack dace in the Bertrand Creek Watershed An important agreement with the Carrier Sekani First Nations Tribal Council that will improve the monitoring regime of spawning White Sturgeon on the Nechako River.

The Government of Canada continues its commitment to collaborating with organizations across Canada by providing funding to important conservation projects across the country.

Quotes

"Over the past 50 years, the world's wildlife populations have declined by 60%. Here in Canada, approximately 544 species have been identified as being at risk under the Species at Risk Act and the list is growing. The decline in biodiversity impacts both our natural environment, and the economy. That's why, protecting, enhancing and conserving Canada's species at risk and their habitats is a priority for our government. This funding will enable our partners, including Indigenous organizations across the country to improve our country's biodiversity and the natural resources that Canadians rely on."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Environment and Climate Change Canada leads on the terrestrial aspects of the Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk and Aboriginal Fund for Species at Risk, while DFO leads on the aquatic aspects.

The Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk aims to contribute to the recovery of endangered, threatened, and other species at risk by engaging Canadians from all walks of life in conservation actions to benefit wildlife.

The Aboriginal Fund for Species at Risk supports the involvement of Indigenous communities in Species at Risk Act implementation by investing in community capacity and encouraging activities that contribute to conservation and recovery of species at risk.

Associated Links

