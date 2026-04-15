CanNor invests up to $1.5 million over three years to support local readiness to participate in defence-related activities in the Inuvik region.

INUVIK, NT, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to strengthen and expand its economic and defence presence in the Arctic. This is creating new opportunities for northern and Indigenous businesses to enhance regional readiness, build supplier networks, and equip local workers with the skills needed to seize emerging employment opportunities.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced up to $1.5 million to the Nihtat Gwich'in Council to establish the Nihtat Operations, Readiness & Training Hub (NORTH), which will provide training that prepares local Gwich'in suppliers and workers for procurement and employment associated with anticipated defence activity.

Through NORTH, the Nihtat Gwich'in Council will provide support focused on practical supplier and bid readiness, procurement and document management processes, cybersecurity readiness, and targeted skills training in Inuvik.

By strengthening the ability of local businesses and workers to compete for and deliver contracts, NORTH will help drive significant economic growth while ensuring more of the resulting employment and contracting benefits remain in the North.

Quotes

"Strengthening Canada's security presence in the North is a key priority for the Government of Canada. Northern and Indigenous communities and governments are essential partners in this work and are well positioned to lead on the opportunities created by this expanded presence. By investing in regional readiness and workforce development, we can help ensure that these federal investments translate into lasting local economic benefits."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Building up Canada's presence in the Arctic means investing in people as much as infrastructure. The Nihtat Operations, Readiness & Training Hub (NORTH) will ensure local workers and businesses are able to seize the opportunities flowing North and build real prosperity in their own communities while keeping the region secure."

- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Nihtat Gwich'in Council acknowledges the investment by the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, CanNor, in support of Nihtat Gwich'in's journey toward economic self-sufficiency.

This investment will establish the Nihtat Gwich'in Operations Readiness Training Hub (NORTH) in Inuvik, helping ensure that Nihtat businesses and Nihtat participants are well positioned to engage in, support, and benefit from ongoing and future economic activity in the North".

- Kelly McLeod, President, Nihtat Gwich'in Council

Quick facts

The Nihtat Gwich'in Council is providing an investment of $375,000 towards the NORTH project.

This project is funded through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII), which aims to accelerate the integration of businesses and regional ecosystems into domestic and international defence supply chains, and increase their industrial and innovation capacity, while also supporting defence-related strategic regional assets in targeted circumstances.

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, previously launched the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) in the territories. Through the RDII, related to the Government of Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS), CanNor will deliver up to $40.5 million over three years to help meet national defence needs while supporting economic development in the North.

The DIS will transform Canada's defence industry by prioritizing Canadian suppliers and materials, investing in domestic innovation and commercialization, and streamlining procurement to provide businesses with stable, predictable demand. These actions will help Canadian defence firms scale their operations, expand sales at home and with trusted international partners, and create high-paying jobs across the defence supply chain.

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Craig Welsh, Communications Advisor, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]; Tony Devlin, Communications Advisor, Nihtat Gwich'in Council, [email protected]