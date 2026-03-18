EDMONTON, AB, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's vast and challenging landscapes make search and rescue (SAR) operations increasingly difficult, especially as climate‑related emergencies grow more frequent. Strengthening our SAR system requires sustained, coordinated efforts to ensure responders can reach people in distress wherever they are.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, launched a call for proposals for the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF).



The SAR NIF program is designed to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, economy, and innovation of SAR activities across Canada. The SAR NIF program provides up to $6.5M annually for new and ongoing projects that improve prevention and response to calls for assistance.



Building on this commitment to further support search and rescue across the country, the Government of Canada has also announced a one-time investment of $2.86M for seven projects, funded through SAR NIF, to help enhance Canada's search and rescue capacity. This investment will support a wide range of projects, from strengthening SAR training, leadership, governance, and volunteer recruitment and retention, to building response capacity in communities and advancing tools that improve coordination and prevention efforts.

The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening search and rescue by working with provinces, territories, communities, specialized organizations, and individuals to reduce the risk of injury and loss of life and to ensure timely, effective emergency response.

Quotes

"Search and rescue in a country as vast and challenging as Canada depends on strong partnerships -- between governments, communities, and the nearly 15,000 dedicated volunteers who step up to help others in times of need. As emergencies become more frequent and complex, Canada's new government is focused on strengthening the systems that keep people safe. Through the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund, we are supporting innovative projects that improve coordination, build local capacity, and ensure responders have the tools they need to reach people in distress wherever they are."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts

The search and rescue system draws on the resources and expertise of partners at all orders of government, Indigenous communities, volunteers, and the private sector to respond to people who are lost, missing or in distress.

The SAR NIF is a contribution program that is managed by Public Safety Canada in partnership with other federal, provincial and territorial search and rescue organizations, who together determine its annual priorities.

Projects are selected through a merit-based process using objective and measurable criteria. Each proposal must support at least one of the annual priorities to be considered for funding.

Eligible recipients may include Canadian not-for-profit and volunteer organizations, Governments (provincial, territorial, regional, municipal or Indigenous), Canadian universities and educational institutions, Indigenous organizations, and for-profit Canadian organizations, if the project and its intended outcome do not result in a profit for the organization.

The deadline to apply for the 2026-2027 call for proposals is May 15, 2026 at 12:00 pm (noon) Pacific time.

Since 2015, following the transfer of the National Search and Rescue Secretariat to Public Safety Canada, the SAR NIF program has provided $61M towards search and rescue activities across Canada to enhance prevention and ensure responders are well equipped to reach people in distress wherever they are.

The SARscene 2026 conference will bring together search and rescue volunteers, professionals, academics, industry, and all levels of government to share best practices, build skills, and strengthen collaboration across the SAR community. This year, it will be hosted by the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers and take place in Ottawa from October 7 to 11, 2026.

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]