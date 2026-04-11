OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:

"Today, I approved a request from the Government of Nunavut to urgently deploy Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Canadian Rangers to the Hamlet of Gjoa Haven to help distribute drinking water and provide logistical support after a power outage threatened the community's water system triggering a local state of emergency.

The Government Operations Centre within Public Safety Canada is working with the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces to ensure the residents of Gjoa Haven have the support and resources they need.

We remain in close contact with the Government of Nunavut and will continue working closely with the territory to respond to the community's needs."

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]