OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program (ASFCP) will re-open for businesses on April 23, 2026.

This is the second phase of the ASFCP for businesses. Between November 2024 and April 2025, the initial phase of the program ran successfully for firearms prohibited in May 2020 only. Over 12,000 firearms were destroyed and firearms businesses across Canada received over $22 million in compensation.

The new phase will allow claims for firearms and devices prohibited in May 2020, December 2024, and March 2025 and selected associated parts and components. The deadline to submit claims is June 4, 2026, subject to availability of funds. A total of $248.6 million has been allocated to compensate businesses and individual owners.

Information on how to participate, including how to file a claim, disposal options, compensation amounts, deadlines, and how to access the program's online portal can be found at Canada.ca/firearms-compensation.

If businesses choose to permanently deactivate their firearms instead of turning them in for destruction, they will be compensated either $400 or $700 for each deactivation, depending on the model category.

While participation in the ASFCP is voluntary, compliance with the law is not. Businesses without specific privileges who remain in possession of the prohibited assault-style firearms after the amnesty period ends on October 30, 2026, will risk criminal liability, including for the unauthorized possession of prohibited firearms.

The Government of Canada remains committed to combatting firearms-related crime and violence including through the ASFCP, which will remove dangerous, assault-style firearms from Canadian communities.

Quote

"Assault-style firearms do not belong in our communities. These types of firearms have been used to commit some of the worst mass shootings in the history of Canada. We created the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program to successfully give eligible owners and businesses an option to dispose of firearms that were previously legally acquired but are now prohibited firearms and receive fair compensation. The program supports public safety by helping ensure these firearms are removed from civilian circulation in a secure and lawful way.''

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

On April 14, 2026, licensed firearm businesses will receive a notification letter from the Canadian Firearms Program with information about the re-opening of the ASFCP for businesses.

During the declaration period of the ASFCP for individuals, more than 67,000 assault-style firearms were declared across Canada by over 37,000 participants.

In the coming weeks, the program will assess the declarations, then directly instruct participants on how to finalize their claims and permanently deactivate or turn in their firearms for compensation.

Collection and compensation processes are expected to run from spring through early fall 2026 in various parts of the country.

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]