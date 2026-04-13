OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced that the Honourable Brent Cotter has been appointed as the interim Chairperson of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) for a term of six months effective April 15, 2026. In addition, Roxanne M. Gagné has been appointed the Vice-Chairperson for a term of five years, effective April 20, 2026.

The Honourable Brent Cotter's extensive experience in law and ethics, particularly in matters involving public complaints against police officers, will be a significant asset to the CRCC and will help strengthen public trust and organizational accountability within the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Roxanne M. Gagné also brings a wealth of relevant experience, having served as the Director of Manitoba's Independent Investigations Unit, a civilian oversight agency responsible for investigating incidents involving police and members of the public.

Public trust is fundamental to the RCMP's work. As an independent review body, the CRCC plays a critical role in holding the RCMP accountable for the behaviour of its employees, and for ensuring that public complaints about the RCMP members are reviewed impartially, fairly, and transparently. This role also includes explaining the outcomes of its reviews to the public, including the many cases--representing the majority--where RCMP members are found to have acted appropriately, as well as those where improvements or corrective actions are identified.

The appointment of a Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson will provide leadership support in overseeing the transition of the CRCC into the Public Complaints and Review Commission (PCRC), a new review body responsible for handling complaints and conducting reviews related to both the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), once the PCRC Act comes into force.

Quote

""The scope of experience that the Honourable Brent Cotter and Roxanne M. Gagné bring to the CRCC will significantly support our oversight work. In their new roles they will help strengthen the relationship and trust between RCMP members and the communities they protect."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

The CRCC is an independent agency. Created by Parliament in 1988, the CRCC ensures that public complaints made about the conduct of RCMP members are examined fairly and impartially.

The CRCC receives complaints from the public, conducts reviews when complainants are not satisfied with the RCMP's handling of their complaints, and reviews specified RCMP activities.

The Chairperson of the CRCC can also initiate complaints and investigations into the RCMP's conduct including of its policies and procedures, when satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to do so.

The Public Complaints and Review Commission (PCRC) Act, which was passed by Parliament in October 2024, would create the PCRC as a new review body responsible for handling complaints and conducting reviews related to both the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). Work with partners is ongoing to ensure full and effective implementation and operationalization of the new PCRC.

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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]