The Government of Canada announces an investment for boosting tourism in Gaspésie

Nearly $200,000 for enhancing the Bioparc de la Gaspésie's tourism offering

BONAVENTURE, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism is an inclusive sector that helps promote Canada's culture, diversity and natural beauty around the world, as well as the unique experiences it has to offer. Tourism generates significant economic benefits across the country because one in ten jobs depends on it. This is why the Government of Canada invests in businesses and products in the tourism sector.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, announced an investment of $182,400 to support improvements to the facilities dedicated to the "Overnight with the Wolves" activity at the Bioparc de la Gaspésie Inc. This non-repayable financial assistance is awarded under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations that seek to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec, CED implements the CEF. This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie.

Through the Government of Canada's support for projects like this one by the Bioparc de la Gaspésie, Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to enjoy new rustic cottages, a new wolf observation platform, a group shelter and green washroom facilities as part of the Bioparc de la Gaspésie's "Overnight with the Wolves" activity.

This announcement is further to the one by Minister Joly about Canada's new tourism strategy ‒ Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. That strategy, which was developed based on input from Canadians and the work of the Advisory Council on Jobs and the Visitor Economy, underscores the importance of the tourism sector as an economic driver for all communities across the country.

Quotes

"These investments will enable communities and businesses in all regions of the country to develop tourism products and experiences that will attract more tourists all year long. This will help communities, large and small, take advantage of the global tourism boom, diversify their economies and create good middle-class jobs, while showcasing the Canadian brand, which is centred on the shared values of diversity and equality."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"The Canadian Experiences Fund supports communities with their projects for creating and enhancing tourism products, facilities and experiences. By supporting projects like this one by the Bioparc de la Gaspésie, our government is providing the tools that the players in the tourism industry need for continuing to offer quality activities and unique experiences to Gaspésie residents and visitors. In Gaspésie, the tourism industry is a major economic pillar, and we are here to support it."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Innovation doesn't happen just in big cities: it occurs in all of Canada's regions. That's why our regional development agencies play a key role in helping companies turn their innovations into economic growth and high-quality jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

