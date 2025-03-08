MONTRÉAL, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the appointment of Éric Michaud to the Board of Directors of The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI), the Crown corporation responsible for the operation of five federal transportation corridors in the Montreal area, and the Québec Bridge.

Mr. Michaud brings a wealth of expertise in infrastructure project management and governance, with a distinguished career working with organizations such as the McGill University Designated Projects Development Office, the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal, Infrastructure Québec, the Société immobilière du Québec and the Société québécoise de l'infrastructure. Currently, Mr. Michaud sits on the Board of Directors of Immeuble VDS Inc., a subsidiary of CDPQ Infra, where he provides strategic oversight to infrastructure investments of significant importance. His appointment to the JCCBI Board for a three-year term underscores the Government of Canada's commitment to selecting individuals with deep expertise and proven leadership through an open, transparent, and merit-based process.

Mr. Michaud replaces Ms. Dale Ellen Williams, who has served on the JCCBI Board of Directors since 2017. Her contributions have played a central role in advancing JCCBI's management, maintenance, and repair of the important Greater Montreal structures it is responsible for.

JCCBI oversees the management of vital federal infrastructure, ensuring the ongoing viability of its infrastructure portfolio and safety of its users. Building on its 45 years of leadership and a strong and diverse team, JCCBI is developing and implementing innovative techniques to improve the sustainability of Montréal's and Québec's bridge infrastructure while protecting local ecosystems.

Quotes

"I am proud to announce the appointment of Éric Michaud to the JCCBI Board of Directors. His expertise, professionalism and management experience will contribute to the success of many of JCCBI's projects over the coming years. I would also like to thank Ms. Williams for her last 7 years of service on the Board of Directors. Her experience, skills, and continued support have been vital in furthering JCCBI's mission to maintain and enhance user mobility, safety, and infrastructure longevity."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Associated Product

Backgrounder: The Government of Canada announces appointment to the Board of Directors of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated Corporation

Quick facts

JCCBI is a Crown corporation that operates at arm's length from the government, overseen by an independent Board of Directors and reports to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

JCCBI manages and operates federal transportation corridors in the Montréal area, including the: Jacques Cartier Bridge The Estacade Melocheville Tunnel Honoré Mercier Bridge (federal portion) Bonaventure Expressway (federal portion)

JCCBI was responsible for the original Champlain Bridge and completed its deconstruction in November 2023 , on time and on budget, with a final review on April 11, 2024 .

, on time and on budget, with a final review on . JCCBI is also responsible for the Bonaventure Expressway reconfiguration project. This major project is scheduled to run until 2029.

JCCBI is also responsible for implementing the rehabilitation plan for the Québec Bridge over the next 25 years.

At the request of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, JCCBI provides technical and financial advice for potential infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation projects in Quebec , including the Samuel De Champlain Bridge.

Associated links

Governor in Council Appointments

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]