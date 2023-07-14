SAULNIERVILLE, NS, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, and Yvon LeBlanc, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Clare, announced a joint investment of more than $2.9 million to renovate the Clare Veterans Centre in Saulnierville.

This investment will enable accessibility enhancements, such as a new accessible entry with a concrete ramp and interior elevator, and the installation of a solar photovoltaic array, which will generate renewable energy and reduce operation costs. In addition, the building exterior will be re-clad for durability and will boast a front addition showcasing a new façade. Inside, numerous equipment upgrades and renovations will include a new heating and cooling system, updated electrical, new accessible washrooms, a renovated kitchen, upgraded lighting, a walk-in cooler and new drywall and paint.

These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 31.9% and greenhouse gas emissions by 33.2 tonnes annually. Additionally, the improvements will create an accessible environment for users and extend the building's lifespan while enhancing its versatility and overall appearance.

The Clare Veterans Centre in Saulnierville is located in the largest rural Acadian community in Nova Scotia. The centre is used extensively by groups across all sectors and demographics and is home to numerous annual events.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"This investment by the Government of Canada will ensure the Clare Veterans Centre remains an inclusive and welcoming space for all community members. These renovations will allow the community to continue to successfully host cultural events in a comfortable setting. Additionally, by reducing the facility's carbon footprint, this project is contributing to provincial and federal climate mitigation efforts."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The revitalization of the Clare Veterans Centre is much needed and well deserved. The building is used daily by residents of the Municipality, and I am confident that the planned renovations will be appreciated by all who make good use of the public space. While the anticipated work will certainly enhance the aesthetics of the building, it will also improve more functional elements such as the building's accessibility and carbon footprint."

Yvon LeBlanc, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Clare

Quick facts

Our Government is investing $2,356,494 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The Municipality of the District of Clare is contributing $589,124 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The Municipality of the District of Clare is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

