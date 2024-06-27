GATINEAU, QC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, and Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister responsible for Youth and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region, announced a joint investment of $163.5 million for the planning phase of the structuring electric public transit project between the west of Gatineau and downtown Ottawa.

For the occasion, they were accompanied by the MP for Pontiac, Sophie Chatel, the MNA for Hull, Suzanne Tremblay, the MNA for Gatineau, Robert Bussière, the MNA for Chapleau, Mathieu Lévesque, the Mayor of Gatineau, Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, and the Vice-President of the Société de transport de l'Outaouais, Edmond Leclerc.

The $98.1 million granted by the Government of Quebec and the $65.4 million granted by the Government of Canada will be used to further studies on the Quebec portion of the project. These include the environmental impact assessment, the preliminary design, as well as planning activities related to the engineering of the preparatory work. Their conclusions will be used to determine, among other things, the number and location of stations and the choice of rolling stock, as well as to specify the timetable and potential cost for construction of the project.

This structuring project would meet the present and future mobility needs of residents of the cities of Gatineau and Ottawa by offering a reliable, high-performance public transit service that promotes connectivity to employment, commercial and university hubs.

"This joint investment finances the essential studies for a structuring transportation project in Gatineau, aimed at meeting the present and future mobility needs of Gatineau and Ottawa residents with a reliable, high-performance public transit service. By improving access to jobs, businesses and post-secondary educational institutions, it will also boost the attractiveness of surrounding neighbourhoods, encouraging the creation and densification of housing."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government continues to invest in structuring projects to support sustainable mobility throughout Quebec. Thanks to this investment, our teams will be able to continue their work to deliver the best project to meet the needs of the population. The eventual implementation of an electric public transit system in the region will enhance sustainable mobility and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

"Our government has responded to this major project in the Outaouais region. This investment marks an important step in the development of transportation infrastructure aimed at improving urban mobility in the National Capital Region. Gatineau has urgent transportation needs, and this major investment enables us to take action on one of our key issues: the need for public transit in the west. The work continues."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Gatineau

"I'm delighted to see this funding come together to produce the studies needed to carry out this project. Once again, we are delivering on our promise to support the City of Gatineau in the development of its public transit system. In addition to contributing to economic development, the project will improve the quality of life of residents, who will benefit from a reliable, low-carbon means of transportation. We are in action to improve mobility in and around Gatineau!"

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister responsible for Youth and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region

"On behalf of all Outaouais MPs, and as president of the Outaouais caucus, I would like to express our great satisfaction with this announcement. The tramway represents an immense potential for transforming not only mobility in Gatineau, but also land-use planning. We have invested a great deal of effort in making our city a model of sustainable and prosperous development. The pre-project study is a key milestone. We are committed to working together to secure funding for the Ottawa side of the river as well. Once the study is complete, we'll be ready to put shovels in the ground and turn this ambitious vision of a structuring transportation system for the city of Gatineau into reality."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"I am truly delighted to share with you the news of this funding for the planning phase of the structuring electric public transit project. With an investment of nearly $100 million, our government is taking an important step that I'm sure will excite the citizens of our city's west end. Not only will this project strengthen our public transit network, it will also stimulate our local economy. Most importantly, it will offer everyone a reliable and environmentally-friendly means of transportation. Once again, it demonstrates our commitment to creating a greener, more prosperous and prouder Quebec. It's a major step forward for the future of mobility in our region."

Suzanne Tremblay, Member of National Assembly for Hull

"This is great news for the people of Gatineau. It's an absolutely essential project for the City of Gatineau, a structuring project for transportation, regional development and the fight against climate change. The investments announced today underline the commitment of all levels of government to this project, and I thank them for it."

Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of the City of Gatineau

"We are delighted with today's announcement, which will enable us to continue our studies with a view to equipping the region with a tramway system. The studies have proven it. With strong population growth in western Gatineau, we need a tramway to meet the travel needs of the next 30 to 50 years. Since last summer, the project office has picked up the pace to be ready to start all the processes as soon as the funding is announced. I can confirm that we are ready to move forward. Over the next 12 months, we'll be issuing the first calls for tender, including the one for professional services, in order to begin the technical and environmental studies."

Edmond Leclerc, Vice-President of the Board of Directors, Société de transport de l'Outaouais

A structuring electric public transit project is currently being planned to link the west end of the city of Gatineau to its downtown core, as well as to the city of Ottawa .

to its downtown core, as well as to the city of . Two routes are being analyzed for the Quebec portion of the project: the northern axis, which includes Chemin Vanier , then du Plateau and Saint-Raymond boulevards. the southern axis, which includes des Allumettières and Wilfrid-Lavigne boulevards, then Chemin d'Aylmer.

portion of the project: From the intersection of Saint-Raymond and Alexandre-Taché boulevards, these two axes will share a common section, which will continue on Alexandre-Taché and de Lucerne boulevards, then on Laurier Street. It will cross the Ottawa River via the Portage Bridge and end on the Ottawa side.

and Alexandre-Taché boulevards, these two axes will share a common section, which will continue on Alexandre-Taché and de Lucerne boulevards, then on Laurier Street. It will cross the Ottawa River via the Portage Bridge and end on the side. The amounts break down as follows: the Government of Québec is investing $98,093,646 through the Programme d'aide gouvernementale aux infrastructures de transport collectif (PAGITC). The Government of Canada is investing $65,395,764 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Canada-Quebec Integrated Bilateral Agreement on the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program supports the planning, building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Infrastructure Program supports the planning, building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks. Including today's announcement, some thirty infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program have been announced in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $2.9 billion and a total provincial contribution of more than $5.5 billion .

