QUÉBEC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, are proud to announce that 1,458 social and affordable housing units, divided into 79 projects, will be built by the end of 2022 thanks to nearly $338 million in funding as part of the second Canada-Quebec agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative.

The units are intended for people with special housing needs, such as women and children who are victims of conjugal or family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, those dealing with mental health issues or substance abuse, people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, and people with disabilities.

The two agreements under the Rapid Housing Initiative combined represent a total investment of about $517 million. Since January 2021, close to 3,000 social and affordable housing units have been created according to Quebec's recognized building standards for Quebecers in need.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves the peace of mind that comes with having a home. The funding announced today will greatly help those who need it most. These projects will quickly provide new housing units to those who are most vulnerable in Quebec. It is through our Rapid Housing Initiative that we are working to ensure that everybody has a safe and affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Housing needs are significant in major cities, but also regionally. More than 1,400 new social and affordable housing units will be built over the coming year. We are therefore continuing to increase the housing supply across Quebec. Also, thanks to our government, eligible renters will only have to pay 25% of their income to live in these housing units. This represents an investment of up to $128 million. The projects will also allow us to quickly offer a better quality of life to Quebecers in need." – Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

Quick facts:

The second Canada - Quebec agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative:

- agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative: supports the creation of new permanent affordable housing units;



funds the construction of new rental housing, the acquisition of land, and the conversion or rehabilitation of existing buildings to create affordable housing units;



is aimed at ensuring that all funds are committed as soon as possible so that units are available within 12 months following the signing of the agreements, unless otherwise agreed.

The Government of Quebec is also committed to funding the rent supplements for certain projects. With this assistance, eligible tenants will pay only 25% of their income for housing.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)

As a leader in housing, the SHQ has the mission to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership. Moreover, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

APPENDIX

LIST OF PROJECTS

SECOND CANADA-QUEBEC AGREEMENT UNDER THE RAPID HOUSING INITIATIVE

Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region

RHI contribution: $9,280,000

Project Municipality # of units Les Marginales Rouyn-Noranda 14 Anwatan-Miguam (ACL-00985) Val-d'Or 20 Creation of a regional crisis centre in Malartic Malartic 6

Bas-Saint-Laurent Region

RHI contribution: $13,170,000

Project Municipality # of units Villa Rose des Vents L'Isle-Verte 20 La Maison du Saint-Rosaire Rimouski 44

Capitale Nationale Region

RHI contribution: $16,293,064

Project Municipality # of units La Maison la Montée La Malbaie 10 Maison Marie-Frédéric Québec 11 Résidence Le Piolet – Hamel Québec 30 Triplex Hélène-Voisard Québec 2 L'amarrage Québec 12 Un Toit Juste Pour Elles – L'inter-Elles Québec 22 Résidence Cardinal-Bégin Québec 13

Centre du Québec Region

RHI contribution: $4,300,500

Project Municipality # of units Îlot de solidarité Drummondville 23

Chaudière-Appalaches Region

RHI contribution: $23,900,000

Project Municipality # of units OMH de Lévis – Boisé des Filions Lévis 23 OH des Appalaches – La Rive II Thetford Mines 16 Maison Héritage Abénaki Saint-Prosper 30 Petit domicile de Saint-Lambert – Phase II Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon 16 41 Saint-Joseph Lévis 12

Côte-Nord Region

RHI contribution: $1,610,000

Project Municipality # of units Villa Forestville – Phase III Forestville 12

Estrie Region

RHI contribution: $10,175,000

Project Municipality # of units Villa Castonguay – Phase II Val-des-Sources 20 Mon Shack... Mes choix... Mon avenir! Sherbrooke 22 Une Place pour Toutes Maison Margot Sherbrooke 12

Gaspésie et Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

RHI contribution: $23,700,000

Project Municipality # of units OMH de Saint-Siméon Saint-Siméon 24 Centre Louise-Amélie – 2e étape Sainte-Anne-des-Monts 12 Agrandissement Villa Rayon de Soleil Saint-François-D'Assise Saint-François-d'Assise 14 Le Phare des Îles Les Îles de la Madeleine 8 Demeure Toi Gaspé 12

Lanaudière Region

RHI contribution: $12,415,791

Project Municipality # of units Maison Latraverse Joliette 8 Les résidences du parc naturel habité – Phase II Saint-Donat 29 Les Habitations Indigo L'Assomption 26 La Hutte 2.0 Terrebonne 6

Laurentides Region

RHI contribution: $24,900,000

Project Municipality # of units Habitation Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard 31 Arc-en-Toit Rivière-Rouge 28 Maison Oxygène Laurentides Saint-Jérôme 4 La Maison d'Ariane Saint-Jérôme 10 La Passe-R-Elle Mont-Laurier 6 Maison Lyse Beauchamp – Le Mirador Mont-Laurier 10 L'Ombre-elle Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts 8

Laval Region

RHI contribution: $20,090,000

Project Municipality # of units La maison du peuple de Laval Laval 36 La Maison L'Esther Laval 12 OMH de Laval – Habitation Bousquet Laval 24

Mauricie Region

RHI contribution: $28,720,000

Project Municipality # of units Hébergement adapté et supervisé des Chenaux Ste-Geneviève-de-Batiscan 12 Les Appartements Libère-Toit La Tuque 32 Community living environment for Indigenous families Trois-Rivières 42 Maison de Connivence Trois-Rivières 2 Habitations communautaires Mauricie/Centre du Québec Trois-Rivières 12 Projet MAMIK La Tuque 10

Montérégie Region

RHI contribution: $42,071,500

Project Municipality # of units Habitation Espoir Longueuil 30 Saint-Roch – Phase II Longueuil 36 Villa Wyman Hudson 18 Chez Nous solidaire Mercier 19 Maison Simonne-Monet-Chartrand Chambly 15 Villa de l'Amitié – Phase 2 Sainte-Julie 10 Conversion of a hotel on the South Shore of Montréal Châteauguay 31 Maison L'Entre-Deux Longueuil 7 OMH des Maskoutains et d'Acton – 1400 Saint-Antoine Saint-Hyacinthe 21 Maison Martin-Matte Longueuil Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu 15

Montréal Region

RHI contribution: $89,097,332

Project Municipality # of units Vilavi Montcalm Montréal 12 OBM – Pie-IX – 56e Montréal 27 Dauphinelle 3 Montréal 14 Collectif des femmes immigrantes du Québec Montréal 18 Nouvelle-Étape Phase 2 Montréal 9 Maison des TAPAJEURs Montréal 22 Maison l'Exode – Agrandissement pavillon André-Dumont Montréal 5 Agir en Amont Montréal 28 Maison Gisèle-Pomerleau Montréal 20 Afrique au Féminin Montréal 9 8790 Lajeunesse Montréal 12 Les Colocs de l'Ouest – Projet 16789 – Boulevard Pierrefonds Montréal 11 Mission Old Brewery – 2801 de Rouen Montréal 12 Maison Fulford Montréal 38 ICRL – Pré-CARE Montréal 20

Outaouais Region

RHI contribution: $6,400,000

Project Municipality # of units Lemieux-Tremblay Gatineau 24 Square Urbania Gatineau 50 Les Apprentis Gatineau 21 Habitations Morin Gatineau 40

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

RHI contribution: $11 668 813

Project Municipality # of units Mishtik Roberval 24 Pionnier nouvelle génération Hébertville 20 Centre des uniformes Chicoutimi 12

