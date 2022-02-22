The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec announce 1,458 new social and affordable housing units Français
QUÉBEC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, are proud to announce that 1,458 social and affordable housing units, divided into 79 projects, will be built by the end of 2022 thanks to nearly $338 million in funding as part of the second Canada-Quebec agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative.
The units are intended for people with special housing needs, such as women and children who are victims of conjugal or family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, those dealing with mental health issues or substance abuse, people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, and people with disabilities.
The two agreements under the Rapid Housing Initiative combined represent a total investment of about $517 million. Since January 2021, close to 3,000 social and affordable housing units have been created according to Quebec's recognized building standards for Quebecers in need.
Quotes:
"Every Quebecer deserves the peace of mind that comes with having a home. The funding announced today will greatly help those who need it most. These projects will quickly provide new housing units to those who are most vulnerable in Quebec. It is through our Rapid Housing Initiative that we are working to ensure that everybody has a safe and affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
"Housing needs are significant in major cities, but also regionally. More than 1,400 new social and affordable housing units will be built over the coming year. We are therefore continuing to increase the housing supply across Quebec. Also, thanks to our government, eligible renters will only have to pay 25% of their income to live in these housing units. This represents an investment of up to $128 million. The projects will also allow us to quickly offer a better quality of life to Quebecers in need." – Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region
Quick facts:
- The second Canada-Quebec agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative:
- supports the creation of new permanent affordable housing units;
- funds the construction of new rental housing, the acquisition of land, and the conversion or rehabilitation of existing buildings to create affordable housing units;
- is aimed at ensuring that all funds are committed as soon as possible so that units are available within 12 months following the signing of the agreements, unless otherwise agreed.
- The Government of Quebec is also committed to funding the rent supplements for certain projects. With this assistance, eligible tenants will pay only 25% of their income for housing.
About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)
As a leader in housing, the SHQ has the mission to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership. Moreover, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.
APPENDIX
LIST OF PROJECTS
SECOND CANADA-QUEBEC AGREEMENT UNDER THE RAPID HOUSING INITIATIVE
Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region
RHI contribution: $9,280,000
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Les Marginales
|
Rouyn-Noranda
|
14
|
Anwatan-Miguam (ACL-00985)
|
Val-d'Or
|
20
|
Creation of a regional crisis centre in Malartic
|
Malartic
|
6
Bas-Saint-Laurent Region
RHI contribution: $13,170,000
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Villa Rose des Vents
|
L'Isle-Verte
|
20
|
La Maison du Saint-Rosaire
|
Rimouski
|
44
Capitale Nationale Region
RHI contribution: $16,293,064
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
La Maison la Montée
|
La Malbaie
|
10
|
Maison Marie-Frédéric
|
Québec
|
11
|
Résidence Le Piolet – Hamel
|
Québec
|
30
|
Triplex Hélène-Voisard
|
Québec
|
2
|
L'amarrage
|
Québec
|
12
|
Un Toit Juste Pour Elles – L'inter-Elles
|
Québec
|
22
|
Résidence Cardinal-Bégin
|
Québec
|
13
Centre du Québec Region
RHI contribution: $4,300,500
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Îlot de solidarité
|
Drummondville
|
23
Chaudière-Appalaches Region
RHI contribution: $23,900,000
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
OMH de Lévis – Boisé des Filions
|
Lévis
|
23
|
OH des Appalaches – La Rive II
|
Thetford Mines
|
16
|
Maison Héritage Abénaki
|
Saint-Prosper
|
30
|
Petit domicile de Saint-Lambert – Phase II
|
Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon
|
16
|
41 Saint-Joseph
|
Lévis
|
12
Côte-Nord Region
RHI contribution: $1,610,000
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Villa Forestville – Phase III
|
Forestville
|
12
Estrie Region
RHI contribution: $10,175,000
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Villa Castonguay – Phase II
|
Val-des-Sources
|
20
|
Mon Shack... Mes choix... Mon avenir!
|
Sherbrooke
|
22
|
Une Place pour Toutes Maison Margot
|
Sherbrooke
|
12
Gaspésie et Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region
RHI contribution: $23,700,000
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
OMH de Saint-Siméon
|
Saint-Siméon
|
24
|
Centre Louise-Amélie – 2e étape
|
Sainte-Anne-des-Monts
|
12
|
Agrandissement Villa Rayon de Soleil
Saint-François-D'Assise
|
Saint-François-d'Assise
|
14
|
Le Phare des Îles
|
Les Îles de la Madeleine
|
8
|
Demeure Toi
|
Gaspé
|
12
Lanaudière Region
RHI contribution: $12,415,791
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Maison Latraverse
|
Joliette
|
8
|
Les résidences du parc naturel habité – Phase II
|
Saint-Donat
|
29
|
Les Habitations Indigo
|
L'Assomption
|
26
|
La Hutte 2.0
|
Terrebonne
|
6
Laurentides Region
RHI contribution: $24,900,000
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Habitation Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard
|
Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard
|
31
|
Arc-en-Toit
|
Rivière-Rouge
|
28
|
Maison Oxygène Laurentides
|
Saint-Jérôme
|
4
|
La Maison d'Ariane
|
Saint-Jérôme
|
10
|
La Passe-R-Elle
|
Mont-Laurier
|
6
|
Maison Lyse Beauchamp – Le Mirador
|
Mont-Laurier
|
10
|
L'Ombre-elle
|
Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
|
8
Laval Region
RHI contribution: $20,090,000
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
La maison du peuple de Laval
|
Laval
|
36
|
La Maison L'Esther
|
Laval
|
12
|
OMH de Laval – Habitation Bousquet
|
Laval
|
24
Mauricie Region
RHI contribution: $28,720,000
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Hébergement adapté et supervisé des Chenaux
|
Ste-Geneviève-de-Batiscan
|
12
|
Les Appartements Libère-Toit
|
La Tuque
|
32
|
Community living environment for Indigenous families
|
Trois-Rivières
|
42
|
Maison de Connivence
|
Trois-Rivières
|
2
|
Habitations communautaires Mauricie/Centre du Québec
|
Trois-Rivières
|
12
|
Projet MAMIK
|
La Tuque
|
10
Montérégie Region
RHI contribution: $42,071,500
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Habitation Espoir
|
Longueuil
|
30
|
Saint-Roch – Phase II
|
Longueuil
|
36
|
Villa Wyman
|
Hudson
|
18
|
Chez Nous solidaire
|
Mercier
|
19
|
Maison Simonne-Monet-Chartrand
|
Chambly
|
15
|
Villa de l'Amitié – Phase 2
|
Sainte-Julie
|
10
|
Conversion of a hotel on the South Shore of Montréal
|
Châteauguay
|
31
|
Maison L'Entre-Deux
|
Longueuil
|
7
|
OMH des Maskoutains et d'Acton – 1400 Saint-Antoine
|
Saint-Hyacinthe
|
21
|
Maison Martin-Matte Longueuil
|
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
|
15
Montréal Region
RHI contribution: $89,097,332
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Vilavi Montcalm
|
Montréal
|
12
|
OBM – Pie-IX – 56e
|
Montréal
|
27
|
Dauphinelle 3
|
Montréal
|
14
|
Collectif des femmes immigrantes du Québec
|
Montréal
|
18
|
Nouvelle-Étape Phase 2
|
Montréal
|
9
|
Maison des TAPAJEURs
|
Montréal
|
22
|
Maison l'Exode – Agrandissement pavillon André-Dumont
|
Montréal
|
5
|
Agir en Amont
|
Montréal
|
28
|
Maison Gisèle-Pomerleau
|
Montréal
|
20
|
Afrique au Féminin
|
Montréal
|
9
|
8790 Lajeunesse
|
Montréal
|
12
|
Les Colocs de l'Ouest – Projet 16789 – Boulevard Pierrefonds
|
Montréal
|
11
|
Mission Old Brewery – 2801 de Rouen
|
Montréal
|
12
|
Maison Fulford
|
Montréal
|
38
|
ICRL – Pré-CARE
|
Montréal
|
20
Outaouais Region
RHI contribution: $6,400,000
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Lemieux-Tremblay
|
Gatineau
|
24
|
Square Urbania
|
Gatineau
|
50
|
Les Apprentis
|
Gatineau
|
21
|
Habitations Morin
|
Gatineau
|
40
Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region
RHI contribution: $11 668 813
|
Project
|
Municipality
|
# of units
|
Mishtik
|
Roberval
|
24
|
Pionnier nouvelle génération
|
Hébertville
|
20
|
Centre des uniformes
|
Chicoutimi
|
12
