The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec announce 1,458 new social and affordable housing units Français

Government of Canada

Feb 22, 2022, 13:41 ET

QUÉBEC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, are proud to announce that 1,458 social and affordable housing units, divided into 79 projects, will be built by the end of 2022 thanks to nearly $338 million in funding as part of the second Canada-Quebec agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative.

The units are intended for people with special housing needs, such as women and children who are victims of conjugal or family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, those dealing with mental health issues or substance abuse, people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, and people with disabilities.

The two agreements under the Rapid Housing Initiative combined represent a total investment of about $517 million. Since January 2021, close to 3,000 social and affordable housing units have been created according to Quebec's recognized building standards for Quebecers in need.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves the peace of mind that comes with having a home. The funding announced today will greatly help those who need it most. These projects will quickly provide new housing units to those who are most vulnerable in Quebec. It is through our Rapid Housing Initiative that we are working to ensure that everybody has a safe and affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Housing needs are significant in major cities, but also regionally. More than 1,400 new social and affordable housing units will be built over the coming year. We are therefore continuing to increase the housing supply across Quebec. Also, thanks to our government, eligible renters will only have to pay 25% of their income to live in these housing units. This represents an investment of up to $128 million. The projects will also allow us to quickly offer a better quality of life to Quebecers in need." – Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

Quick facts:

  • The second Canada-Quebec agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative:
    • supports the creation of new permanent affordable housing units;
    • funds the construction of new rental housing, the acquisition of land, and the conversion or rehabilitation of existing buildings to create affordable housing units;
    • is aimed at ensuring that all funds are committed as soon as possible so that units are available within 12 months following the signing of the agreements, unless otherwise agreed.
  • The Government of Quebec is also committed to funding the rent supplements for certain projects. With this assistance, eligible tenants will pay only 25% of their income for housing.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)

As a leader in housing, the SHQ has the mission to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership. Moreover, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

APPENDIX

LIST OF PROJECTS

SECOND CANADA-QUEBEC AGREEMENT UNDER THE RAPID HOUSING INITIATIVE

Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region
RHI contribution: $9,280,000

Project

Municipality

# of units

Les Marginales

Rouyn-Noranda

14

Anwatan-Miguam (ACL-00985)

Val-d'Or

20

Creation of a regional crisis centre in Malartic

Malartic

6

Bas-Saint-Laurent Region
RHI contribution: $13,170,000

Project

Municipality

# of units

Villa Rose des Vents

L'Isle-Verte

20

La Maison du Saint-Rosaire

Rimouski

44

Capitale Nationale Region
RHI contribution: $16,293,064

Project

Municipality

# of units

La Maison la Montée

La Malbaie

10

Maison Marie-Frédéric

Québec

11

Résidence Le Piolet Hamel

Québec

30

Triplex Hélène-Voisard

Québec

2

L'amarrage

Québec

12

Un Toit Juste Pour Elles L'inter-Elles

Québec

22

Résidence Cardinal-Bégin

Québec

13

Centre du Québec Region
RHI contribution: $4,300,500                                    

Project

Municipality

# of units

Îlot de solidarité

Drummondville

23

Chaudière-Appalaches Region
RHI contribution: $23,900,000                                                                                          

Project

Municipality

# of units

OMH de Lévis Boisé des Filions

Lévis

23

OH des Appalaches La Rive II

Thetford Mines

16

Maison Héritage Abénaki

Saint-Prosper

30

Petit domicile de Saint-Lambert Phase II

Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon

16

41 Saint-Joseph

Lévis

12

Côte-Nord Region
RHI contribution: $1,610,000                                                                                                               

Project

Municipality

# of units

Villa Forestville Phase III

Forestville

12

Estrie Region
RHI contribution: $10,175,000                                                                                                                                                                 

Project

Municipality

# of units

Villa Castonguay Phase II

Val-des-Sources

20

Mon Shack... Mes choix... Mon avenir!

Sherbrooke

22

Une Place pour Toutes Maison Margot

Sherbrooke

12

Gaspésie et Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region
RHI contribution: $23,700,000                                                                                                                 

Project

Municipality

# of units

OMH de Saint-Siméon

Saint-Siméon

24

Centre Louise-Amélie 2e étape

Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

12

Agrandissement Villa Rayon de Soleil

Saint-François-D'Assise

Saint-François-d'Assise

14

Le Phare des Îles

Les Îles de la Madeleine

8

Demeure Toi

Gaspé

12

Lanaudière Region
RHI contribution: $12,415,791

Project

Municipality

# of units

Maison Latraverse

Joliette

8

Les résidences du parc naturel habité Phase II

Saint-Donat

29

Les Habitations Indigo

L'Assomption

26

La Hutte 2.0

Terrebonne

6

Laurentides Region
RHI contribution: $24,900,000

Project

Municipality

# of units

Habitation Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard

Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard

31

Arc-en-Toit

Rivière-Rouge

28

Maison Oxygène Laurentides

Saint-Jérôme

4

La Maison d'Ariane

Saint-Jérôme

10

La Passe-R-Elle

Mont-Laurier

6

Maison Lyse Beauchamp Le Mirador

Mont-Laurier

10

L'Ombre-elle

Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts

8

Laval Region
RHI contribution: $20,090,000                                                                                                                                 

Project

Municipality

# of units

La maison du peuple de Laval

Laval

36

La Maison L'Esther

Laval

12

OMH de Laval Habitation Bousquet

Laval

24

Mauricie Region
RHI contribution: $28,720,000                                                                                                                     

Project

Municipality

# of units

Hébergement adapté et supervisé des Chenaux

Ste-Geneviève-de-Batiscan

12

Les Appartements Libère-Toit

La Tuque

32

Community living environment for Indigenous families

Trois-Rivières

42

Maison de Connivence

Trois-Rivières

2

Habitations communautaires Mauricie/Centre du Québec

Trois-Rivières

12

Projet MAMIK

La Tuque

10

Montérégie Region
RHI contribution: $42,071,500

Project

Municipality

# of units

Habitation Espoir

Longueuil

30

Saint-Roch Phase II

Longueuil

36

Villa Wyman

Hudson

18

Chez Nous solidaire

Mercier

19

Maison Simonne-Monet-Chartrand

Chambly

15

Villa de l'Amitié Phase 2

Sainte-Julie

10

Conversion of a hotel on the South Shore of Montréal

Châteauguay

31

Maison L'Entre-Deux

Longueuil

7

OMH des Maskoutains et d'Acton 1400 Saint-Antoine

Saint-Hyacinthe

21

Maison Martin-Matte Longueuil

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

15

Montréal Region
RHI contribution: $89,097,332

Project

Municipality

# of units

Vilavi Montcalm

Montréal

12

OBM Pie-IX 56e

Montréal

27

Dauphinelle 3

Montréal

14

Collectif des femmes immigrantes du Québec

Montréal

18

Nouvelle-Étape Phase 2

Montréal

9

Maison des TAPAJEURs

Montréal

22

Maison l'Exode Agrandissement pavillon André-Dumont

Montréal

5

Agir en Amont

Montréal

28

Maison Gisèle-Pomerleau

Montréal

20

Afrique au Féminin

Montréal

9

8790 Lajeunesse

Montréal

12

Les Colocs de l'Ouest Projet 16789 – Boulevard Pierrefonds

Montréal

11

Mission Old Brewery 2801 de Rouen

Montréal

12

Maison Fulford

Montréal

38

ICRL Pré-CARE

Montréal

20

Outaouais Region
RHI contribution: $6,400,000

Project

Municipality

# of units

Lemieux-Tremblay

Gatineau

24

Square Urbania

Gatineau

50

Les Apprentis

Gatineau

21

Habitations Morin

Gatineau

40

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region 
RHI contribution: $11 668 813 

Project

Municipality

# of units

Mishtik

Roberval

24

Pionnier nouvelle génération

Hébertville

20

Centre des uniformes

Chicoutimi

12

SOURCE Government of Canada

