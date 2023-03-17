SASKATOON, SK, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, and Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon, announced a joint investment of more than $2.6 million to support the construction of pedestrian and cycling infrastructure on Dudley Street between Dawes Avenue and Spadina Crescent in Saskatoon.

The project will add 1 kilometre of multi-use pathway west of Avenue P, 800 meters of neighbourhood bikeway, and approximately 1 kilometre of sidewalk to connect residential neighbourhoods with employment areas such as the West Industrial Area, recreation spaces, as well as the Meewasin Trail along the South Saskatchewan River. Completing this key link in the City's active mobility network will offer residents more urban transportation options and will help promote an active lifestyle in the community.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of sidewalks, pathways, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"As we look to the future, it's vitally important that we keep making investments in our active transportation infrastructure here in Saskatoon. The new pedestrian and cycling infrastructure on Dudley Street will make it easier for community members to choose safe, clean, and affordable transportation options. Investments like these make our communities better places to live, work and play."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We have been working hard to create safer ways for people to walk and cycle between neighbourhoods. Thank you to the Federal Government for this crucial support. This funding helps us build a corridor in the city's southwest, a safe alternative to the busy 11th Street. It will enable residents to connect from the Gordie Howe Sports Complex to the Meewasin Trail, all the way to the Downtown."

Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon

The Government of Canada is investing $1,610,031 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund, while the City of Saskatoon is contributing $1,073,354 .

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years starting in 2021 to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years starting in 2021 to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit, including active transportation infrastructure. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit, including active transportation infrastructure. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

