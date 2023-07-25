LONDON, ON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, His Worship Josh Morgan, Mayor of London, and Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a joint investment of $400,000 to plan for the transition to zero emission buses.

Through this investment, the City of London will complete planning activities, including feasibility, implementation and market studies, to support future procurement and deployment of zero emission buses and related infrastructure by the London Transit Commission.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Communities around the country are taking climate action seriously and are aiming to decrease their carbon impact. The Government of Canada is proud to partner with London and CUTRIC to support the London Transit Commission in planning for a zero-emission fleet. Transitioning to zero-emission buses provides communities with a cleaner, quieter and more efficient mode of transportation while also assisting Canada in meeting its emissions reduction objective."

Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Everyone has a role to play in achieving net-zero by 2050, and The London Transit Commission is committing to this by taking steps towards reducing their carbon footprint. I look forward to continued collaboration with the City of London to ensure we reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help address the current climate crisis. "

Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"London is proud to be a leader in this innovative procurement process. By partnering with Infrastructure Canada and CUTRIC/CUTZEB, the London Transit Commission will be able to acquire zero emission buses and related infrastructure in a far more cost-effective and efficient manner than would otherwise be possible. We are very excited to begin the process of converting our existing fleet to zero emission buses, and are grateful to the Government of Canada for this important investment."

His Worship Josh Morgan, Mayor of London

"Transit agencies seeking to transition to electric fleets need more than just buses or chargers — they need turn-key solutions encompassing every aspect, from installation to maintenance. It was this notion that sparked the inception of CUTZEB. As the recipient of this important government funding, CUTZEB will collaborate harmoniously to provide extensive support to transit agencies, like London, in their journey toward electrification."

Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium

"CUTZEB is proud to be part of London Transit's ambitions to transition to a zero-emission fleet of public transit buses. The success of sustainable endeavors lies in the ability to forge partnerships, both within and beyond municipal boundaries. By engaging with cities like London, and through the continued support of the Government of Canada, we can amplify efforts that will offer a brighter and greener future for all."

Chris Hill, Chair of the Canadian Urban Transit Zero Emissions Bus joint procurement initiative's Board of Directors and EV Transit Specialist with Fleet Challenge Canada

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $320,000 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The City of London is contributing $80,000 .

is contributing to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The is contributing . The project is being coordinated by the Canadian Urban Transit Zero Emissions Bus (CUTZEB™), which supports public transit agencies in the procurement of turn-key zero emission transit technologies. CUTZEB™ provides a comprehensive and cost-effective process for joint procurements by bringing together small to mid-sized transit agencies across Canada .

. The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero-emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The Government of Canada is investing $14 .9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing .9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The Government of Canada is investing $10 million through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

is investing through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem.

Associated Links

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Canada Infrastructure Bank – Zero Emission Buses Initiative

https://cib-bic.ca/en/sectors/public-transit/

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

