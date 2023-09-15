COATICOOK, QC, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Geneviève Hébert, member for Saint-François and Assistant Government Whip on behalf of François Bonnardel, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, announced a joint investment of more than $5.8 million to support the implementation of flood risk management measures in Coaticook. The announcement took place in the presence of Simon Madore, Mayor of Coaticook.

The project involves the installation of a water retention structure in the Pratt Creek sector comprising a retention basin made up of an embankment dam and two access roads. The project will improve personal safety and help prevent property damage during major rainfall events in the downtown area of Coaticook.

For this project, the Government of Canada is contributing a maximum amount of $2,620,000. For its part, Quebec's contribution could amount of up to $3,200,000 through the Loss Prevention Framework.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"By investing in the construction of this water retention structure, the Government of Canada is helping to strengthen the capacity of the City of Coaticook to adapt to climate change. We continue to invest in projects that improve the safety of residents and the protection of our municipalities' infrastructures."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through the Plan for a Green Economy 2030, the Quebec government wishes to support municipalities that want to implement measures to adapt to climate change. This project will reduce the risks linked to flooding in Coaticook, thus contributing to the objectives of the EPI 2030. We are proud to take part in this project and we will continue to support municipalities facing similar issues!"

Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region.

" In a context of climate change, the number of disasters is expected to increase, and their intensity as well. It is with joy that we welcome this news which will improve the safety of citizens and reduce the risk of damage in downtown Coaticook. Thanks to projects like this and the technical support provided by the government, we will be able to increase the resilience of our communities "

François Bonnardel, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

" We are pleased to contribute, through the Cadre pour la prevention des sinistres, to increasing the protection of the citizens of the city of Coaticook, their property and their infrastructure against possible weather hazards. We know that for every dollar invested in risk mitigation, approximately $21 worth of property and infrastructure is protected. This is a very good investment for the safety of our fellow citizens."

Geneviève Hébert, member for Saint-François and Assistant Government Whip

" Supported by a rigorous risk analysis and a structured approach to analyzing potential solutions, the City of Coaticook took action to improve its resilience to flood-related risks. We would like to thank the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada for their financial support throughout this process. "

Simon Madore, Mayor of Coaticook

Quick facts

is investing up to in this project, while the contribution from the Government of could amount to . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies. Including today's announcement, 268 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $1.2 billion and a total provincial contribution of nearly $1.8 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. This initiative is in addition to other investments by the Quebec government made as part of the 2030 Green Economy Plan to make our communities more resilient, such as the coastal erosion and flooding office in eastern Quebec which has $52.5 million to fund new initiatives in this area.

government made as part of the 2030 Green Economy Plan to make our communities more resilient, such as the coastal erosion and flooding office in eastern which has to fund new initiatives in this area. Quebec government's Cadre pour la prévention de sinistres (CPS) makes it possible to offer the municipal sector financial and technical support for carrying out risk analyses, as well as carrying out disaster risk prevention and mitigation work. The CPS covers risks linked to various natural and man-made hazards.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

