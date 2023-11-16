FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ducks Unlimited Conservation Centre will be retrofitted, thanks to a $188,600 investment from the Government of Canada and a $64,831 investment from Ducks Unlimited Canada. Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Jenica Atwin and Geoff Harding, Head of Major Projects at Ducks Unlimited Canada, this project will help further raise public awareness about wetlands.

The project includes a geo-thermal pump for heating and cooling, which will reduce the carbon emissions and increase the energy efficiency of the building. In addition, power assisted doors, an elevator and 3 wheelchair ramps will be installed to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

Once complete, these improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 49.30% and greenhouse gas emissions by 9.8 tonnes annually.

The Fredericton Ducks Unlimited Conservation Centre aims to foster public awareness about the value of wetlands and encourage conservation through an interactive display room, events, programs and day camps for youth.

Quotes

"The Fredericton Ducks Unlimited Conservation Centre plays a crucial role in educating the public about wildlife and helping youth develop a true appreciation of nature. We value these improvements to the Centre as a meaningful way to embrace a green and accessible space for community residents and increase the facility's energy efficiency."

Jenica Atwin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Ducks Unlimited Conservation Centre was originally designed to provide experiential learning opportunities and enhance the publics appreciation of wetlands and nature. Thanks to this funding, Ducks Unlimited Canada will be able to improve accessibility to the Centre and better accommodate program participants, along with the use of new geothermal technology to increase energy efficiency and lower carbon impacts."

Geoff Harding, Head of Major Projects, Ducks Unlimited Canada

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $188,600 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and Ducks Unlimited Canada is contributing $64,831 .

is investing to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and Ducks Unlimited Canada is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Geoff Harding, Head of Major Projects, Ducks Unlimited Canada, 506-451-5156, [email protected]