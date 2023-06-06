The Government of Canada and CUTRIC working with the Town of Okotoks to study the electrification of local transit

OKOTOKS, AB, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, Her Worship Tanya Thorn, Mayor of Okotoks, and Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a joint investment of $120,552 to conduct a feasibility study looking at options to electrify Okotoks Transit's fleet.

The Town of Okotoks is partnering with the Government of Canada and CUTRIC to explore the feasibility of transitioning Okotoks Transit fleet to a full fleet of zero emission vehicles. This study involves assessing the economic, technological, and environmental benefits, risks and constraints associated with the transition to a low carbon fleet of vehicles.

Okotoks Transit is an on-demand vehicle service model that helps the community reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing a cost-effective way for residents to travel.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Electrifying transit in our communities is a great opportunity to meet both our net-zero goals and improve the services that Albertans receive. Through this joint investment, the Town of Okotoks will explore the benefits and infrastructure required to reduce GHG emissions of their on-demand transit service. The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces, municipalities, and Indigenous peoples all across Canada to ensure we collectively address global climate change."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are excited to be a part of this feasibility study that will help us better understand opportunities that may enhance the way in which we provide clean and cost-effective transportation options to members of our community. The Town of Okotoks continues to be committed to demonstrating environmental leadership. Looking at electrifying our transit fleet is yet another way that we could reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Tanya Thorn, Mayor of Okotoks

"As we navigate the challenges of climate change, investing in decarbonized transit — in any form — plays a powerful role in building climate resilience. The Town of Okotoks has been a trailblazer in offering 'curb-to-curb' transit, ensuring resources are allocated where they need it most. The Town's decision to transition those vehicles to zero emissions is a further proof point in their commitment to deliver tangible benefits to its residents, and we're so proud to be part of their sustainability-focused new chapter."

Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $96,441.60 in this project through the Zero-Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and the Town of Okotoks has contributed $24,110.40 .

is investing in this project through the Zero-Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and the has contributed . The ZETF is currently accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero emission buses and related infrastructure.

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's commitment to invest $1.5 billion in zero emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan.

in zero emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $26.7 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The Government of Canada is investing $10 million through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

is investing through the Zero Emission Transit Fund over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem.

Associated Links

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Canada Infrastructure Bank – Zero Emission Buses Initiative

https://cib-bic.ca/en/sectors/public-transit/

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ab-eng.html

