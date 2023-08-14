CHANNEL-PORT AUX BASQUES, NL, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, and His Worship Brian Button, Mayor of Channel-Port aux Basques, announced a joint investment of more than $2.9 million to improve the energy efficiency of the Bruce II Sports Centre in Channel-Port aux Basques.

This investment will enable the replacement of the building's roof and windows, the installation of a solar array and upgrades to the lighting and heating systems. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 19.7% and lower greenhouse gas emissions by 8.2 tonnes annually.

These upgrades will reduce operating costs, make the facility more resilient to the impacts of climate change, and help residents of Channel-Port aux Basques stay active and connected to their community.

The Bruce II Sports Centre offers community support services, acts as the local emergency shelter and is the hub of recreation activity in the town of Channel-Port aux Basques. The centre provides residents with an ice rink, two curling sheets, a six-lane bowling alley, a swimming pool, a fitness centre and meeting facilities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to building greener, more resilient communities through our infrastructure investments. The residents of Channel-Port-aux-Basques rely on the Bruce II Sports Centre not just to stay active, but to stay safe during extreme weather events – something which they experienced first-hand during Hurricane Fiona. Today's investment will ensure this critical facility can continue to serve the community for decades to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Bruce II Sports Centre is the cornerstone of recreation for those in Channel-Port aux Basques, as well as serving as an emergency shelter when needed. These retrofits, supported by the Government of Canada, will ensure the centre remains a place where people can connect with their community, engage in physical activity and stay safe during an emergency. Additionally, by reducing the facility's carbon footprint, this project is contributing to provincial and federal climate mitigation efforts."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"The town of Channel-Port aux Basques would like to thank Infrastructure Canada for approving its application to the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. The $2,908,200 project will allow for the retrofit and upgrading of the Bruce II Sports Complex for repairs and improvements. The Town would also like to extend its appreciation to the Honourable Gudie Hutchings for her support of the application and her commitment to the southwest coast. The region and its residents will benefit from the funding through improved accessibility and the installation of green and energy efficient upgrades."

His Worship Brian Button, Mayor of Channel-Port aux Basques

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,326,560 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and the Town of Channel-Port aux Basques is contributing $581,640 .

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and the is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

