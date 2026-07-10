The Gordie Howe International Bridge will open on July 27th, strengthening trade, connectivity, and economic development

WINDSOR, ON, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Every day, hundreds of millions of dollars in trade cross the Windsor-Detroit corridor, making it the busiest international land border crossing in North America. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a vital economic link between Canada and the U.S. -- generating billions of dollars in economic activity for decades to come.

Today, Canada and Michigan have agreed to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge on July 27, with the support of the United States Government. The bridge will be a major economic driver in the region and will also provide options for commuters, tourists, and businesses.

A product of sustained collaboration over the past decade, the bridge will strengthen North American supply chains, support manufacturing, and improve the movement of essential goods.

Spanning the Detroit River between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan, the six-lane, cable-stayed bridge features a main span of 853 metres, the longest of its kind in North America, and extends approximately 2.5 kilometres. The crossing also includes modern ports of entry on both sides of the border equipped with advanced screening and border management technologies, creating one of the most advanced and secure land border crossings in North America.

To support this opening and ensure that benefits are felt on both sides of the border, Canada and the United States have agreed to a series of cooperative measures focused on toll governance and transparency, as well as investments in the region, including through the establishment of a 15-year economic development fund tied to a portion of profits from bridge operations.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority will also work collaboratively with the Government of the United States on toll-rate adjustments, seeking concurrence for certain non-market related toll changes.

The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will not only be an important moment for the region, but for Canada, as we work to strengthen one of the continent's busiest transportation corridors, improve the flow of people and goods, increase the resilience of North American supply chains, and support economic growth and good-paying jobs.

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"After years of planning, partnership, and construction, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will soon be opening – providing a new connection for the region, while strengthening one of the world's most important trade corridors. This nation-building project is a testament to what Canada can accomplish when we come together with a shared vision. Our gratitude goes to all the staff, workers, partners, and community members who were involved. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will create new opportunities, strengthen our economy, and bring economic benefits on both sides of border for generations to come."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Gordie Howe International Bridge has always been a great deal for our state. Thousands of Michigan workers built this critical bridge, which will speed up auto production, lower costs, ease traffic, strengthen agriculture, and give people on both sides of the border better-paying jobs and brighter futures. I'm proud to have fought for its opening and congratulate my partners who have worked on this issue alongside me for years. This bridge is a testament to the enduring partnership between Michigan and Canada and what we can get done when we think big and bet on our shared future together. Thank you to our allies in Canada and to the Michiganders who advocated for years to get this done. Let's keep working together to build a bright future for Michigan and Canada."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, State of Michigan, United States of America

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