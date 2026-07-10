Federal government highlights progress on Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

TORONTO, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada celebrated continued progress on the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. Excavation work has officially started on four new underground stations along Eglinton Avenue West at Martin Grove Road, Kipling Avenue, Islington Avenue and Royal York Road.

Work includes building the station boxes, which are the underground structures that make up the main body of the station. Construction will strengthen Ontario's economy by supporting 4,600 jobs annually from engineers to construction workers and heavy equipment operators. Once complete, the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will bring the Eglinton Crosstown LRT 9.2 kilometres farther west, creating nearly 30 kilometres of rapid transit along Eglinton Avenue, linking Scarborough, midtown Toronto and Mississauga into a single continuous transit line. When combined with the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, it will save passengers up to 24 minutes per trip between Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton to Mississauga's Square One.

The Government of Canada is investing approximately $1.87 billion in the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, part of nearly $10.4 billion being invested by the federal government in Toronto's new major transit projects. The Government of Ontario is leading the project's construction through Metrolinx.

The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State for Labour and Member of Parliament for Etobicoke North, joined the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of the Province of Ontario, the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, and Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of the City of Toronto, to celebrate the partnership and mark continued progress on this important project.

Quotes

"This is about building stronger communities, and make it easier for people to get where they need to go while creating good-paying jobs. These new stations will connect Etobicoke residents and all Torontonians to work, housing, and essential services for generations to come."

The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State for Labour and Member of Parliament for Etobicoke North, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"As the Greater Toronto Area continues to grow, our government is making historic investments in the largest public transit expansion in North America to support commuters, fight traffic and protect workers. The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will link transit riders in Etobicoke and Mississauga to transit options across the region, cutting travel times and connecting workers and families to good jobs, vital services and more."

The Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of the Province of Ontario

"We continue to make progress on our government's plan to reduce gridlock and get Ontarians where they're going quickly and safely. With shovels in the ground on four of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension stations, we're helping thousands more Ontarians access employment opportunities and housing while creating jobs that drive economic growth."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will make it faster and easier for people to get to work, school and services. As we continue building a more affordable city, expanding public transit is essential to reducing congestion and creating opportunities for residents. The City of Toronto looks forward to continuing to work with our provincial and federal partners to deliver the reliable transit network people need and deserve."

Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of the City of Toronto

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing approximately $1.87 billion towards the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

This is part of the federal government's historic investment of over $10 billion in the Ontario Line, Scarborough Subway Extension, Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, and the Yonge North Subway Extension.

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension when combined with the Eglinton Crosstown LRT (Line 5 Eglinton), is estimated to result in 6.5 million fewer car trips each year.

The extension will connect with other regional transit operators, including UP Express, GO Transit, TTC and MiWay bus services.

The extension will feature seven stations along Eglinton Avenue West at Jane Street, Scarlett Road, Royal York Road, Islington Avenue, Kipling Avenue, Martin Grove Road and Renforth Drive.

Associated links

Largest public transit investment in GTA history will create jobs and kickstart the economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/housing-infrastructure-communities/news/2021/05/largest-public-transit-investment-in-gta-history-will-create-jobs-and-kickstart-the-economy.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

https://www.metrolinx.com/en/projects-and-programs/eglinton-crosstown-west-extension

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Ministry of Transportation, Minister's Office, [email protected]