Federal and provincial funding flows to water upgrades across central and eastern Newfoundland

TORBAY, NL, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - From Grand Falls-Windsor to Torbay, 17 essential water and wastewater projects will improve municipal services and pave the way for more homes after a joint investment of over $32.3 million from federal, provincial and municipal governments.

In Torbay, over $4.4 million in joint funding will support the construction of the North Pond Water Treatment Plant, improving drinking water quality for current and future residents.

In Grand Falls-Windsor, over $5 million in joint funding will provide a new water storage tank and standpipe for the community, increasing capacity to allow for the construction of more homes.

Fifteen other projects across Newfoundland will replace watermains, upgrade lift stations, and expand water and sewage capacity for communities. These projects will improve service for current residents, ensure resiliency by replacing aging infrastructure, and pave the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"The infrastructure behind reliable water and wastewater is the foundation for vibrant communities and getting new homes built. By working with the province and communities across Newfoundland and Labrador, we are ensuring important upgrades get done. This is about making sure towns from Old Perlican to Grand Falls-Windsor have what they need, for the families who live there now and the ones who choose to call it home."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"Investing in and enhancing essential municipal infrastructure helps create the conditions needed for new housing development and sustainable community growth throughout the province. Through this funding, a number of municipalities in the eastern and central regions will be able to strengthen and expand their drinking water and wastewater systems, supporting our government's commitment to building safer, more resilient communities. These projects will also generate opportunities for local businesses and contractors, whose expertise will play a key role in bringing these improvements to life."

The Honourable Barry Petten, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $13,090,992 through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) Provincial and Territorial (PT) Agreement stream to support 17 water and wastewater projects across Newfoundland. The Province of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $12,923,612 in these projects, while municipalities are investing a total of $6,294,421.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalisation of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Related products

Backgrounder: Federal and provincial funding flows to water upgrades across central and eastern Newfoundland

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]