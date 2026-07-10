Federal government invests in active transportation in Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan

LA RONGE, SK, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Communities are made better with outdoor infrastructure that enable residents and visitors to gather, commute and be active in nature. The federal government is investing more than $19.5 million through the Active Transportation Fund to support nine active transportation projects across Saskatchewan.

The investments were announced today by the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development.

Lac La Ronge Indian Band will benefit from two active transportation and pedestrian safety plans. The plans will address gaps in the trail networks and provide a strategy for the development of healthy, safe, and enjoyable trail and multi-use pathway networks throughout the Stanley Mission, Lac La Ronge, and Kitsaki reserves.

These plans help to identify where members live, where they wish to go, and where to build trail networks to get them there. Building intuitive pathways to link the places members need to go ensures that active transportation is used, improving connection and promoting healthier lifestyles.

Several other First Nations communities, such as Sturgeon Lake, Ochapowace, Red Earth Cree Nation, and Whitecap Dakota Nation will benefit from the creation of active transportation plans, trails and pathways being built to provide alternative, non-motorized transportation options and promote active and healthy lifestyles for all.

Quotes

"Good infrastructure does more than get people from one place to another: it brings communities together. Through the Active Transportation Fund, we're investing more than $19.5 million to build new community pathways and trails across Saskatchewan that will make it easier to walk, bike, and enjoy the outdoors while helping keep our air cleaner and our towns healthier."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, and Minister Responsible for Economic Development Canada

"Thank you to the Government of Canada for its investment through the Active Transportation Fund. This funding has enabled the Lac La Ronge Indian Band to develop Active Transportation and Pedestrian Safety Plans for both La Ronge and Stanley Mission, helping identify opportunities to improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity within our communities.

We are hopeful that Canada will continue to invest in LLRIB by supporting our capital funding applications and future infrastructure initiatives, allowing us to transform these plans into tangible improvements that will benefit our communities for generations to come. Finally, thank you again to the Government of Canada, our Lands & Resources Department, Urban Systems, and all community members who contributed to this important work."

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson, Lac La Ronge Indian Band

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Backgrounder

Federal government invests in active transportation in Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan

The federal government is investing $19,529,081 through the Active Transportation Fund to support nine active transportation projects across Saskatchewan. Federal funding for all projects is conditional on the signing of contribution agreements.

Project information:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Additional Funding George Gordon First Nation Multi-Use Front Lake Community Walking Path The project will create approximately 13 kilometers of a circular path to surround Front Lake, including providing an accessible recreation area. It will be a place to preserve culture and pride and provide health benefits, while being able to teach the youth about the past and horticulture. $3,800,000 $0 Lac La Ronge Indian Band Active Transportation and Pedestrian Safety Plan for Lac La Ronge The project will support the development of a safety plan to address gaps in the trail network and provide a strategy for the development of a healthy, safe, and enjoyable trail and multi-use pathway network throughout the reserve Lac La Ronge #156 and Kitsaki #156B. $50,000 $0 Lac La Ronge Indian Band Active Transportation and Pedestrian Safety Plan for Stanley Mission The project will support the development of a safety plan to address gaps in the trail network and provide a strategy for developing a healthy, safe, and enjoyable multi-use pathway network throughout the reserve of Stanley Mission #157. $50,000 $0 Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation Trail Development Project The project will explore strategies to develop trails for walking, running, hiking, biking, horseback, and more to strengthen the active transportation network within Muscowpetung First Nation. $50,000 $0 Ochapowace Active Transportation for Ochapowace First Nation The project is building a 12.7-kilometre asphalt pathway and bridge that will have benches and be lit by solar lighting to increase safety and connect the Community to Camp McKay, which is the historical site of the residential school. $4,998,356 $0 Pelican Lake First Nation Walk Into History The project will support the construction of approximately 13 kilometers of pathways to support walking and cycling. The trails will include the required culverts to address flooding, as well as benches, fruit trees, and fencing to restrict access by motorized vehicles. $753,626 $0 Red Earth Cree Nation #356 Mihkoskiwakak Nehiyawak Walking Path to Healthy Living* The project will construct an estimated 8 kilometers of multi-use paths along with installing benches and lighting. The path will connect Red Earth 29a and Red Earth 29 and will promote a healthy, active lifestyle. $2,318,646 $0 Sturgeon Lake First Nation Sturgeon Lake First Nation Active Transportation Network – Phase 2 The project will develop a total of 12 kilometres of pathways that will connect residential areas to primary community services, programs, and amenities, as well as recreational amenities. The pathway will include two four-season shelters in case of inclement weather, benches and garbage cans to provide rest stops along the route, and lighting to safely guide users along the path. $6,065,703 $250,000 (Sturgeon Lake First Nation) Whitecap Dakota Nation Whitecap Dakota First Nation Multi-Use Trails The project will support the development of a community wide trail system, including the construction of approximately 2.7 kilometres of multi-use and recreational trail connecting community to residential subdivisions, commercial and resort areas, school and health care facilities, and recreational districts. $1,442,750 $0

* Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $19,529,081 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Sturgeon Lake First Nation is investing $250,000 in support of its own project.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

In a fast changing world, we need to act decisively to build Canada Strong. The Prairie Partnership Initiative (PPI) is about building a dynamic, sustainable, inclusive economy in the Prairie Provinces.

PPI accelerates collaboration and investment across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

The PPI ensures federal programs across numerous departments are more responsive to regional priorities and seize opportunities to create prosperity.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement and on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]