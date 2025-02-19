Canada gears up to show the world that it is the partner of choice for innovative solutions that are green, digital and resilient

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is honoured to be the partner country for HANNOVER MESSE 2025, the world's most important tradeshow for industrial and energy technologies, taking place in Hanover, Germany, from March 31 to April 4, 2025. Canada will showcase some of its cutting-edge advanced manufacturing capabilities, highly skilled talent, culture and innovation ecosystems, and will highlight its commitment to sustainable solutions and inclusive growth.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of Canada, is pleased to kick off Canada's participation as the partner country for HANNOVER MESSE 2025. At a time when advanced manufacturing around the world is being challenged by shifting geo-economic conditions, rapid advances in transformative technologies like AI, and the impacts of climate change, Canada's role as the partner country takes on even greater significance. Canada will demonstrate its leadership in advanced manufacturing and will look to build stronger innovation and commercial partnerships with countries around the world.

More than 230 exhibitors and 250 delegates from Canada are set to showcase their industrial technology solutions and share their expertise in six pavilions focusing on leading-edge innovation, automation and robotics, digital solutions and AI, alternative energy, hydrogen technologies, and trade and investment opportunities. Canada will be represented by many of its best and most innovative businesses, networks and organizations in the areas of advanced manufacturing, digital technology, research and development, e-mobility and clean energy. Canada's largest federal research and technology organization, the National Research Council of Canada, will be on site to showcase its expertise and capabilities in clean energy, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and AI.

Canadian company Maple Advanced Robotics Inc. won HANNOVER MESSE's much coveted ROBOTICS AWARD 2025, an honour that recognizes companies that are driving pioneering developments in industry with their robot-assisted automation and logistics solutions, as chosen by a high-calibre jury of experts in robotics. The company's technology solution, the Autonomous Adaptable Robotic System, will be featured at the fair this year. The system involves an AI-driven robotics platform that facilitates rapid, no-code programming.

Canadian business leaders will also play an active role in a dynamic lineup of events throughout the week of the fair, including a high-level business summit, renewable dialogue, leaders' dialogue and the FEMWORX conference, along with multiple panel discussions, keynote addresses, ecosystem presentations and product launches. They will make a strong case that the future is here and that Canada is leading the way.

"Canadian businesses are known worldwide for driving growth through innovation, and our government is excited to showcase their talent at HANNOVER MESSE 2025. As the official partner country, Canada is ready to highlight groundbreaking products from its exhibitors, spanning fields such as applied AI, advanced manufacturing, robotics and clean tech. This is our moment to shine on the global stage and forge strong and enduring industry connections worldwide."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada's role as the partner country at HANNOVER MESSE 2025 highlights our strong and growing trade relationship with Germany and all of Europe. This is a great opportunity for Canadian businesses to connect with global markets, showcase their technological innovation and tap into new export opportunities. By strengthening our economic ties with Europe, we are reaffirming Canada's position as a trusted partner in international trade, driving growth and creating new opportunities for Canadian exporters worldwide."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

"HANNOVER MESSE offers an unparalleled platform for Canada's advanced manufacturing sector to show the world what it has to offer, expand into new markets and strengthen global trade partnerships. The spotlight in Hanover will be on Canada this year, and NGen is proud to lead its business delegation at this very important international event."

– Jayson Myers, CEO, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)

"Canada's selection as the partner country at HANNOVER MESSE 2025 is a testament to the strength of the Canada–Germany relationship, and the fair will allow us to showcase Canada as a stable and reliable partner of choice for trade, investment and scientific cooperation. The Trade Commissioner Service team in Germany will connect Canadian companies with concrete business opportunities, identify markets for diversification, reinforce Canada as a foreign direct investment destination and establish partnerships in science, technology and innovation."

– Evelyne Coulombe, Chargée d'affaires a.i., Embassy of Canada to Germany

HANNOVER MESSE 2025 will take place from March 31 to April 4, 2025, in Hanover, Germany.

HANNOVER MESSE brings representatives together from more than 150 countries and offers the unique opportunity to discover new industrial and energy technologies and learn about the latest innovations and trends in advanced manufacturing.

HANNOVER MESSE brings together decision makers from government and global businesses, providing a platform to discuss industrial trends and transformations. The week-long event typically attracts 6,000 exhibitors and over 200,000 attendees.

MESSE brings together decision makers from government and global businesses, providing a platform to discuss industrial trends and transformations. The week-long event typically attracts 6,000 exhibitors and over 200,000 attendees. Canada's reputation as a leading economy built on a stable and predictable business environment and as having a highly skilled workforce and strong environmental, social and governance credentials will be a focal point during HANNOVER MESSE 2025.

