Investment from the federal and provincial governments will bring high-speed Internet access to more than 100 communities and mobile coverage to two First Nations communities.

ARMSTRONG, BC, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Reliable and affordable high-speed Internet is essential for all Canadians. It enables access to important online resources, connects friends and families, and drives economic growth and innovation.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), together with the Honourable Diana Gibson, British Columbia's Minister of Citizens' Services, announced over $77 million in combined federal and provincial funding for 15 projects to bring high-speed Internet access to over 6,900 households in rural and remote communities across British Columbia, including over 1,200 Indigenous households.

In addition to these jointly funded projects, the Government of Canada is investing $7 million in three projects that will provide 727 households in the communities of Spallumcheen (Splatsin First Nation) and Hullcar with access to high-speed Internet and bring cellular connectivity to over 120 kilometres of road.

The funding recipients for these projects are CityWest Cable & Telephone Corp. and TELUS Communications Inc.

The combined federal and provincial funding commitments made today are part of an existing agreement between the governments of Canada and British Columbia. In March 2022, those governments announced a historic partnership—creating the Connecting Communities BC program—to invest up to $830 million to provide households in all remaining rural, remote and Indigenous communities throughout the province with access to high-speed Internet.

The Government of Canada's investment is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable high-speed Internet. The program also allocated up to $50 million in funding for mobile projects that primarily benefit Indigenous communities.

The federal government remains on track to meet its goal of providing high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by 2026, and 100% by 2030. With these investments, the government is helping to create new opportunities for rural and remote communities while ensuring that all Canadians, no matter where they live, have full access to high-speed Internet and reliable mobile connectivity, enabling them to participate in the digital economy and benefit from everything Canada has to offer.

"In today's day and age, every corner of British Columbia should have access to reliable, affordable high-speed Internet, whether that's in Echo Bay or Ocean Falls. Today's announcement is a major milestone, and investments like these make a real difference in people's lives, creating jobs, improving access to health care and online learning services, and keeping us connected to our loved ones."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"Today's announcement is about giving people the tools they need to succeed in a digital world, no matter where they live. The Province is pleased to be working in partnership with the federal government to provide high-speed Internet access to families, businesses and Indigenous communities throughout British Columbia."

– The Honourable Diana Gibson, British Columbia's Minister of Citizens' Services

"Today's announcement is a milestone for improved connectivity in more underserved communities across the province. CityWest's fibre-to-the-home projects will bring residents urban-class connectivity, creating equal opportunities for more rural, remote and Indigenous British Columbians. We would like to express our thanks to the Province of British Columbia and the federal government for their vision to ensure that these communities are able to unlock their connectivity destiny."

– Stefan Woloszyn, Chief Executive Officer of CityWest Cable & Telephone Corp.

"TELUS is proud to be a trusted partner to Canada's federal and provincial governments for nation-building projects like this broadband and wireless expansion, reinforcing our long-standing commitment to making investments that strengthen communities. TELUS remains steadfast in our commitment to building Canada, having invested more than $276 billion since 2000, with billions more planned over the next five years. Our bold, future-focused approach continues to drive digital inclusion and create opportunities for Canadians in communities of all sizes."

– Jill Schnarr, Chief Communications and Brand Officer of TELUS Communications Inc.

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 95.8% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In British Columbia , nearly 96% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet.

, nearly 96% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $573 million in connectivity projects in British Columbia .

has invested more than in connectivity projects in . Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit people and gender-diverse individuals are more likely to go missing or be murdered than non-Indigenous women. Better connectivity means more tools in moments of danger, enabling victims of violence to access critical online resources and get help when they need it most.

The Government of Canada works in partnership with Internet service providers (ISP) to offer discounted Internet services to eligible Canadians through the Connecting Families Initiative. TELUS is a participating ISP.

works in partnership with Internet service providers (ISP) to offer discounted Internet services to eligible Canadians through the Connecting Families Initiative. TELUS is a participating ISP. The Canada Infrastructure Bank has committed more than $2 billion toward broadband projects across Canada , allowing connectivity to expand at a quicker pace and on larger scale.

