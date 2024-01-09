The Future is ALL ON: CES 2024 Opens, Showcasing the Latest Innovations in AI, Sustainability and Mobility

CES 2024 brings together exhibitors, attendees and media to display and dream up the technology of tomorrow. Post this

Media coverage of CES 2024 exhibitors has already exploded. Before the show even began, the most discussed topics were artificial intelligence, entertainment and office hardware, plus gaming and e-sports. Brands are leveraging the power of CES to go viral, with advances in display technology, smart home and assistive tech, plus unexpected partnerships and solutions for enterprise.

"At CES 2024, we're thrilled to bring together exhibitors, attendees and media to display and dream up the technology of tomorrow, and the innovations that are solving today's greatest challenges," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association® (CTA). "CES is where business and policy converge, and there's no place like it for building B2B and B2C connections."

Attendees from across the globe travel to CES to do business efficiently and discover what's next in tech. During CTA's State of the Industry Address on Tuesday morning, Shapiro recognized the 100th anniversary of CTA, owner and producer of CES, and underscored the importance of technology that can enhance human capabilities to address issues like access to clean air and water, food, healthcare and technology. Kinsey Fabrizio, CTA Sr. VP, CES and membership, joined Shapiro on stage to provide updates on trends and sessions at the show.

Keynotes

Siemens President and CEO Roland Busch on Monday night shared the company's vision for a future that's not just innovative but also sustainable. Highlighting partnerships with AWS, Blendhub, Red Bull Racing, Sony and Unlimited Tomorrow, Busch unveiled innovations that are combining the real world and the digital worlds to redefine reality. Siemens announced breakthroughs in AI and immersive engineering to enable the industrial metaverse, and highlighted how these technologies are empowering the world's innovators to thrive using its open digital business platform, Siemens Xcelerator.

In the first-ever beauty keynote at CES, L'Oréal Groupe CEO Nicolas Hieronimus revealed the CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning technology, the AirLight Pro and detailed the company's strategic investments in the future of beauty during his keynote. Eva Longoria joined Hieronimus and Barbara Lavernos, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology to talk about L'Oréal's Colorsonic hair coloring product. The AirLight Pro, in partnership with Zuvi, uses technology to care for multiple hair needs while reducing environmental impact. The technology is designed to adapt to the needs of the individual user with hardware, firmware and app working seamlessly to make it possible for every user to customize the settings for their individual needs.

Media Days

CES Media Days on January 7 and 8 at Mandalay Bay featured 23 press conferences from global brands that More than 60% of news coverage during the two days of media events prior to the official show opening came from outlets outside of the U.S. Making announcements were: Abbott, Ambient Scientific, Bosch, Doosan, EssilorLuxottica, Harbor Lockers, Hyundai, Hisense, Indy Autonomous Challenge, Ink Invent, KIA, LG Electronics, Ottonomy, Panasonic, Samsung, SK Hynix, Sony, Swapery, TCL, Timekettle, UHD Alliance, Valeo and Volkswagen.Abbott, Ambient Scientific, Bosch, Doosan, EssilorLuxottica, Harbor Lockers, Hyundai, Hisense, Indy Autonomous Challenge, Ink Invent, KIA, LG Electronics, Ottonomy, Panasonic, Samsung, SK Hynix, Sony, Swapery, TCL, Timekettle, UHD Alliance, Valeo and Volkswagen.

Hot Products

CES Unveiled Las Vegas, a first-hand preview of the products launching at CES 2024, featured unexpected technology from 180 companies such as Caterpillar's zero-exhaust emission underground loader, NOWATCH wellness wearable, Sevvy Smart Cooker, and Xpeng AEROHT's flying car. Other hot products making waves at CES include Verge Motorcycle's TS Ultra electric motorcycles with a "sense of sight," Palmplug's Theraplay virtual reality game that helps rehabilitate stroke patients and XREAL's Air 2 Ultra augmented reality sunglasses.

"Unveiled Las Vegas is such a great way to kick off CES each year and to get a sneak peek into some of the early trends at the show, and it was no surprise to see AI everywhere amid diverse offerings across accessibility, digital health, food tech, mobility and smart home," Fabrizio said.

Tech Trends

CTA's Director of Thematic Programs Brian Comiskey and Director of Research Jessica Boothe presented 2024's Top Tech Trends to Watch. This year's presentations showcased how AI, sustainability and inclusive tech design will advance tomorrow's technologies such as mobility, digital health, content, gaming and agrifood tech. Underpinning these trends and evolution in the industry is the rise of Gen Z as a sizable and influential segment, especially in emerging market nations where they're rapidly connecting to the internet to shape worldwide trends. In turn, innovation in both the consumer and the enterprise will advance to a more intelligent, greener, and more inclusive tomorrow.

Elsewhere at CES

In addition to more than 250 conference sessions and the Innovation Policy Summit for global policymakers, CTA today launched the Consumer Technology Circularity Initiative (CTCI), a groundbreaking and voluntary industry initiative to reduce waste, encourage more reuse, enhance recycling, reduce climate impact, and see less disposal of consumer electronics. Founding partners include Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony Electronics Inc.

Visit CES.tech to get live updates and streams from CES 2024. The CES App has everything you need to plan for and navigate CES. Download the app by searching "CES 2024" in the Android or Apple appstores. View CES keynotes, Great Minds and select programming live here and replays on-demand here.

