CES 2025: The Global Stage for Innovation, Connecting the World, Creating the Future

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- CES® 2025, the most powerful tech event in the world, welcomed over 141,000 attendees from around the globe. With more than 4500 exhibitors, including 1400 startups, and more than 6000 media attendees, CES highlights the innovation and technology trends addressing global challenges and shaping the future.

CES 2025 Opening Day Keynote

"CES is where innovation comes to life," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES. "From the largest companies to trailblazing startups, the entire tech ecosystem is at the show. CES is the stage for groundbreaking product launches, transformative partnerships, and serendipitous business moments that define the future of technology."

CES 2025 by the Numbers*

4500+ exhibitors, including 1400 startups

141,000+ attendees, of which 40% were international from over 150 countries, regions, and territories

6000+ global media, content creators, and industry analysts

Over 60% of Fortune 500 companies

300+ conference sessions with 1200+ speakers

27,000+ news stories and content

*pre-audit figures

"From groundbreaking innovations that improve lives to transformative ideas that redefine industries, CES is a celebration of the art of the possible, showcasing how technology enriches our world and inspires a brighter future for all," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "The evolution of CES has surged at this year's show, where creativity, connectivity, and innovation inspire with visionary keynotes, thought-provoking conference sessions, and mind-blowing exhibits."

As one of the most transparent trade shows, CES adheres to rigorous auditing standards established by UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. To maintain the integrity of its reports, CES engages independent auditors, fostering trust among stakeholders.

"CES reaffirms its status as the largest audited annual business event," said Fabrizio. "We look forward to releasing third-party confirmation in the spring, because at CTA we believe auditing is not just a nice-to-have, but the gold standard for global business events."

Catch all the highlights and announcements from CES 2025 – including all conference programming—via CES YouTube and the CES Tech Talk Podcast . Watch the CES 2025 State of the Industry Address here .

CES 2025 Highlights

Artificial Intelligence – CES 2025 connected the dots between humanity and AI through powerful exhibits and programming. From AI-driven productivity tools to breakthroughs in medical advancements, products and services on the show floor demonstrated that artificial intelligence is not just a technology trend but a transformative force improving lives worldwide.

Exhibitors included: AMD, Hisense, LG, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, Siemens, TCL

Digital Health – This year, CES 2025 saw tremendous energy at the Venetian where attendees witnessed the category's seamless alignment with the smart living experience. CES has cemented itself as a premier convenor for the healthcare industry, bringing together trailblazers to explore biotechnology, telehealth, and wellness advancements that enhance patient care and longevity. Attendees celebrated the vibrant and dynamic environment that underscored how technology is transforming everyday life, particularly in health and wellness.

Exhibitors & Sponsors included: AARP, Abbott, Eyebot, FlowBeams, Lumia Health, OnMed, Panasonic, ResMed, Withings

Energy Transition – With the growth of high-power demand technologies like AI, cloud, and other data center innovations, the energy transition to zero carbon sources was a significant focus at CES 2025. Experimental energy solutions including battery and energy storage technologies, emerging energy sources like green hydrogen, and small modular nuclear reactors were highlights on the show floor.

Exhibitors included: Eaton, Jackery, Otrera, SK, Sony Honda Mobility

Mobility – Mobility innovation spanned construction, agriculture, marine tech, and advanced air travel. At CES 2025, self-driving and electric technologies enhanced planes and boats, and EV market growth brought new models from global OEMs to the show. Automation in construction and industry enhanced safety and addressed workforce gaps in labor-intensive roles.

Exhibitors included: Aptera Motors, BMW, Bosch, Brunswick, Caterpillar, Daedong, Garmin, Honda, Invo Station, John Deere, Kubota, Mobileye, Oshkosh, Scout Motors, Sumitomo Rubber, Scout Motors, Suzuki, Waymo, Xpeng AeroHT, Zeekr

Quantum – CES 2025 featured the latest innovations in quantum technologies, offering a glimpse into the future. Quantum technology uses properties of quantum mechanics to enable three distinct disciplines: improved networking, computing, and sensing. Innovations at the show demonstrated how quantum computing, working alongside AI, will allow for breakthroughs in research and computing for finance, chemistry, materials, logistics, and more.

Exhibitors included: Integrated Quantum Photonic, IonQ, QSIMPLUS, Quandela, SK

Sustainability – Sustainability is a crucial trend shaping technology innovation, especially in the context of energy transition. CES featured key advancements including new battery technologies, alternative material development like graphene, and off-grid renewable energy solutions. The show also put a spotlight on innovations such as synthetic microbes, bioplastics, and self-healing concrete that will contribute to sustainable construction.

Exhibitors included: Hydrific, Lyten, Melliens, Panasonic

Startups – Eureka Park was completely full, with 1400 startups from 39 countries including country pavilions representing Africa, European Union (EU), France, Italy, Israel, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Ukraine. Eureka Park is where innovators, investors, and the media meet to highlight and get hands-on with the technologies that will shape our collective future in core areas including accessibility, AI, digital health, and sustainability.

Keynotes

NVIDIA

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang on Monday drew 6300 attendees to unveil the GeForce RTX 50, surpassing the RTX 4090 in performance, and introduced Agentic AI, a real-time assistant to streamline consumer workflows. Huang also showcased the Cosmos World Foundation Model and generative AI tools to advance robotics navigation. Highlighting AI-driven innovation, Huang announced a partnership with Toyota to develop next-gen autonomous vehicles using the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Group CEO Yuki Kusumi shared Panasonic Group's vision for sustainability, artificial intelligence, and the health of future generations. DJ and record producer Steve Aoki jump-started the keynote with a performance before Mr. Kusumi, joined on stage by Marvel actor Anthony Mackie and other Panasonic Group leaders, delivered Panasonic's "Well Into the Future" message. As an extension of the current Panasonic Well portfolio, Panasonic announced Umi, a holistic digital family wellness platform and coach.

SiriusXM

Jennifer Witz, CEO, SiriusXM, joined Ashley Flowers, #1 female podcaster in the U.S. and host of the hit podcast Crime Junkie, on the C Space stage to deliver a keynote on the intersection of technology, creativity, and storytelling in audio. The conversation covered the importance of authenticity, how AI is changing the creative landscape, and adapting consumer interests.

X Corp .

Linda Yaccarino, CEO, X Corp., spoke with award-winning journalist Catherine Herridge about how the company is defining the future of digital communication. The conversation focused on X's transformational work to create a "global newsroom in your pocket." Yaccarino highlighted the significance of Meta's announcement that the company will follow X's lead in adopting a community notes approach to content moderation.

Delta Air Lines at Sphere

The first keynote at Sphere in CES history wowed over 8000 attendees! The immersive experience spotlighted Delta Air Lines' innovations in seamless travel, onboard experiences, and the future of flight. Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta Air Lines, announced Delta Concierge and partnerships with Airbus, DraftKings, Joby, Uber, and YouTube. Special guests included actress Viola Davis, football legend Tom Brady, and GRAMMY-winning icon Lenny Kravitz.

Volvo Group

Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO, Volvo Group, emphasized the company's commitment to building a safer, more sustainable, and more productive future. He called on policymakers and industry leaders to accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles and discussed the company's partnership with Aurora, aimed at advancing the development of safer, self-driving vehicles.

Accenture

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture, discussed how data, AI, and new ways of working are transforming industries and addressing global challenges with Julia Boorstin, CNBC senior media & tech correspondent. Sweet emphasized the need for businesses to build trust in AI technologies, especially as AI becomes increasingly autonomous in a society where trust is scarce. She also highlighted Accenture's 25th annual Tech Vision, which explores the paths leaders can take when AI is ubiquitous.

Waymo

Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO, Waymo, spoke with Bloomberg Technology's Ed Ludlow on the company's progress in developing its self-driving technology, Waymo Driver. Mawakana emphasized safety and expanding its autonomous ride-hailing service to new cities while showcasing advancements in technology and outlining a vision for a safer and more accessible future.

Conference Programming

CES 2025 offered more than 300 conference sessions, exploring how tech solves some of the world's greatest challenges.

C Space – C Space at ARIA brought together thousands of senior-level marketing professionals to explore the intersection of technology, media, and branding. Attendees heard from leading industry innovators from brands like Reddit, NBCUniversal, and Microsoft Advertising about how technology is shaping the future of storytelling, consumer engagement, and brand strategy. C Space sessions emphasized the importance of creativity and authenticity in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape.

– C Space at ARIA brought together thousands of senior-level marketing professionals to explore the intersection of technology, media, and branding. Attendees heard from leading industry innovators from brands like Reddit, NBCUniversal, and Microsoft Advertising about how technology is shaping the future of storytelling, consumer engagement, and brand strategy. C Space sessions emphasized the importance of creativity and authenticity in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape. CES Creator Space – The first-ever CES Creator Space, presented by Sony, gathered storytellers to network, create content, and relax in between visiting exhibitors. Sessions led by industry experts helped creators elevate their craft, featuring discussions on storytelling, content monetization, brand partnerships, rights and ownership, and more.

– The first-ever CES Creator Space, presented by Sony, gathered storytellers to network, create content, and relax in between visiting exhibitors. Sessions led by industry experts helped creators elevate their craft, featuring discussions on storytelling, content monetization, brand partnerships, rights and ownership, and more. Digital Health Summit brought together the entire health ecosystem to learn, network, and explore the role technology plays in advancing and reforming medicine, healthcare, and consumer wellness.

brought together the entire health ecosystem to learn, network, and explore the role technology plays in advancing and reforming medicine, healthcare, and consumer wellness. Great Minds series explored the intersection of technology and humanity. Speakers included C-Suite executives, philanthropists, influencers, government leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and more.

explored the intersection of technology and humanity. Speakers included C-Suite executives, philanthropists, influencers, government leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and more. Innovation for All Track included dedicated programming focused on ensuring all voices are represented in technology and innovation, bringing together thought leaders for a series of engagement opportunities, dynamic session content, and networking events.

included dedicated programming focused on ensuring all voices are represented in technology and innovation, bringing together thought leaders for a series of engagement opportunities, dynamic session content, and networking events. Innovation Policy Summit advanced CTA's Innovation Agenda. CES brought together policymakers and government guests from around the world to discuss domestic and global tech policy issues including AI, privacy, trade, competition, and more. Conference sessions featured high-level government speakers from the White House, Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Transportation, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Maritime Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and more.

advanced CTA's Innovation Agenda. CES brought together policymakers and government guests from around the world to discuss domestic and global tech policy issues including AI, privacy, trade, competition, and more. Conference sessions featured high-level government speakers from the White House, Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Transportation, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Maritime Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and more. Mobility Stage made its debut in West Hall, exploring the future of mobility tech on the CES show floor. Topics included AI, connected vehicles, software, supply chain, and more.

made its debut in West Hall, exploring the future of mobility tech on the CES show floor. Topics included AI, connected vehicles, software, supply chain, and more. Quantum Means Business , a multi-session conference track developed with Quantum World Congress , gathered some of the brightest quantum minds, showcasing breakthroughs that were once confined to science fiction. Industry leaders from IBM, Microsoft, and beyond shared insights into how quantum, paired with advancements in AI and machine learning, creates unparalleled opportunities across industries.

, a multi-session conference track developed with , gathered some of the brightest quantum minds, showcasing breakthroughs that were once confined to science fiction. Industry leaders from IBM, Microsoft, and beyond shared insights into how quantum, paired with advancements in AI and machine learning, creates unparalleled opportunities across industries. Startup Stage in Eureka Park brought together visionaries to discuss AI, health, startup funding, and more.

Celebrities at CES

Celebrity brand ambassadors like Alexis Ohanian, Denim Richards, Karlie Kloss, Maria Shriver, Mark Cuban, Martha Stewart, Meghan Trainor, Sophia Bush, Stevie Wonder, Terry Crews, Tim Meadows, Tunde Oyeneyin, and will.i.am attended the show. Read more about CES 2025 celebrity guest participation here .

Visit CES or the CES App , sponsored by Panasonic, for keynotes, sessions, and product announcements. View the high-res image gallery and download B-roll . Check out news from this week with CTA press releases including CTA's U.S. Consumer Technology One-Year Industry Forecast , CES 2025 Green Grants , CTA 2025 Global Innovation Scorecard , CES 2025 Open , and a new investment in Quantum Word Congress .

We'll DIVE IN again as CES returns to Las Vegas January 6-9, 2026.

