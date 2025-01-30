The Forest Conference to Highlight Critical Issues Affecting Canada's Forested Landscapes

The Forest Conference features expert speakers, valuable networking opportunities, and informative discussions about the past, present and future of Canada's forests.

BARRIE, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Diverse, resilient, thriving forests are critical today and for future generations. As Canadians face the growing threat of extreme weather events, high-intensity forest fires, and biodiversity loss, it's more important than ever that experts from different fields get together to talk about how we can conserve, restore, and grow forests – and that is exactly what will happen at The Forest Conference on February 20 in Mississauga, Ontario.

Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Canada (CNW Group/Forests Canada)

"This is our first conference since Forests Ontario became Forests Canada this past November, and I'm really excited and proud of the expert speakers and moderators we are bringing together to help us better understand the issues facing our forests and what we can do to better grow and conserve them," Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Canada, says. "I'm particularly excited about the tree planting panel that kicks off our conference. We will hear firsthand stories and insights from professionals who know the highs, lows, and transformative power of reforestation work."

Other highlights of the conference include a panel on The Business of Nature featuring Daniel Kraus, Researcher & Consultant, University of Waterloo; Paige Olmsted, Conservation Finance Specialist, Nature Investment Hub; and Kathryn Bakos, Managing Director, Intact Centre and Chair, Ontario Biodiversity Council. Lisa Walker, Director, The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, will also be joining The Forest Conference for a session on FireSmart practices.

"This year's event will also feature a session on Indigenous-led strategies for economic and environmental resilience featuring Percy Guichon, Executive Director of Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation and Carole Smith, Administrative Team Lead with Kayanase Greenhouse, along with other guests," Kaknevicius says. "Everyone at The Forest Conference is passionate about Canada's forests and we are very proud of the dynamic lineup of speakers and networking opportunities we have put together for attendees, sponsors and exhibitors."

Prior to The Forest Conference on February 20, Forests Canada will be hosting an evening social and awards ceremony on February 19. For a full list of agenda topics and speakers, and to purchase tickets to The Forest Conference, please visit www.ForestsCanada.ca/Conference.

About Forests Canada



From the annual collection of millions of viable tree seeds to building a comprehensive network of experienced planting partners who care about the long-term health of Canada's forested landscapes, non-profit charity Forests Canada has proven itself as a leading advocate of healthy ecosystems and economies. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of forest stewards, and high-quality restoration programs supporting local jobs and communities, we have proudly built the infrastructure needed to ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

We conserve, restore and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn to find out more.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Canada, Cell: 519-471-4751, E-mail: [email protected]