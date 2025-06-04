2025 Ontario Envirothon champions crowned

Forests Canada is proud to be the lead agency of Ontario Envirothon – a unique, environmentally-themed academic competition that immerses students in hands-on learning and discovery while building STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills.

BARRIE, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - After a busy spring that saw 460 students representing 92 five-member teams from across Ontario take part in regional Envirothon workshops and competitions, a team from University of Toronto Schools was crowned as 2025 Ontario Envirothon Champions on May 28.

The provincial Envirothon was held at the University of Waterloo from May 25 to 28 and featured 85 students from 17 teams competing to represent Ontario at the National Conservation Foundation (NCF)-Envirothon in Calgary, Alberta from July 20 to 26.

2025 Ontario Envirothon Champions from University of Toronto Schools (CNW Group/Forests Canada)

"Envirothon season is an incredibly exciting time of year, not just for me and the education team here at Forests Canada, but also for the hundreds of students who are gaining a deeper appreciation for nature and honing their STEM skills," Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Canada, says. "I attended the provincial championships this year and was really impressed by the knowledge and exuberance of the students but also the selflessness and dedication of all the volunteers, teachers and sponsors who make Ontario Envirothon possible."

Throughout the season, students have showcased their knowledge of Ontario Envirothon's four core topics – forestry, soils, wildlife, and aquatic ecosystems – along with this year's current topic of "Roots and Resiliency: Fostering Forest Stewardship". From the 17 teams that advanced to the provincial competition, the three top-ranking teams were:

First Place: University of Toronto Schools

Schools Second Place: Waterloo Collegiate Institute

Third Place: Markville Secondary School

"We are a proud sponsor of Ontario Envirothon since 2016 and love to see all these incredible young people work together to broaden their horizons and learn so much about the natural world," Deb Pella Keen, Executive Director, Maple Leaves Forever, says. "When I see young people learning about forest stewardship, it gives me hope for a healthy, resilient future. On behalf of Maples Leaves Forever, I'd like to congratulate all the students who took part in Envirothon events this spring and wish the University of Toronto Schools team good luck in Calgary this summer!"

"Enbridge Gas enjoys giving back to the communities where we live and work. We are pleased to support Ontario Envirothon and help students in this program gain knowledge and skills they will use for the rest of their lives," says Keith Boulton, Director of Utility Public Affairs and Communications, Enbridge Gas. "Our sponsorship of Ontario Envirothon complements our employee-led initiative, Enbridge LEAF (Local Environmental Action Fellowship), which supports strategic, large-scale tree planting with Forests Canada. Together, we are reducing our carbon footprint and promoting biodiversity."

Ontario Envirothon has reached more than 10,000 Envirothon alumni since it was established in 1994. The program's growth and success in 2025 would not have been possible without the help of dedicated volunteers and the generous support of Maple Leaves Forever, Enbridge Gas, Peterborough K. M. Hunter Charitable Foundation, Fleming College, Durham College, Central Canada Sustainable Forestry Initiative Implementation Committee, University of Waterloo, and Wildlife Habitat Canada.

About Forests Canada



From the annual collection of millions of viable tree seeds to building a comprehensive network of experienced planting partners who care about the long-term health of Canada's forested landscapes, non-profit charity Forests Canada is a leading advocate of healthy ecosystems and economies. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of forest stewards, and high-quality restoration programs supporting local jobs and communities, we have proudly built the infrastructure needed to ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

We conserve, restore and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Canada

