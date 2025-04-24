Forests Canada Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Directors

From the annual collection of millions of viable tree seeds to building a comprehensive network of experienced planting partners and engaged communities who care about the long-term health of Canada's forested landscapes, Forests Canada has proven itself as an advocate of healthy ecosystems and economies.

BARRIE, ON, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - To continue to fulfill its mission to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities, Forests Canada recently added three new members to its Board of Directors: Mary-Ellen Anderson, Jacob Handel, and Dr. Paula Murphy Ives.

"As our country faces newfound economic and environmental uncertainties, our new board members will help us fight to ensure the long-term health and resiliency of not just our forested landscapes, but also the local communities that benefit directly from our work," Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Canada, says. "I couldn't be prouder to welcome Mary-Ellen, Jacob, and Paula to our Board and have them join us in our vision for diverse, resilient, thriving forests today and for future generations."

Mary-Ellen Anderson has over 30 years of experience developing innovative practices and strategic partnerships across varied sectors while leading teams at ALUS Canada and Microsoft. At ALUS Canada, she helped secure public and private funding to develop ecosystem services quantification protocols and then led a special project to pilot new technologies to quantify carbon sequestration benefits from nature-based projects on farmlands. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Lakehead University and has experience building and delivering reforestation programs for the Ontario government and private companies. Today, Anderson manages more than 50 acres of forest plantations and woodlots at her farm in Ontario's Grey Bruce County.

A member of Pine Creek First Nation (Minegoziibe Anishinabe), Jacob Handel brings over two decades of experience working in Indigenous relations along with a wealth of knowledge in engaging with Indigenous people in the resource industries throughout North America. He has also supported and guided Indigenous and stakeholder engagement, strategy development, regulatory processes, and negotiation in the industrial and environmental field. This has included working with governments, nonprofits, and the Canadian branches of leading global players in the industrial and energy sectors, forest offset project development services, and paper and forest products manufacturing. Handel holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental and Conservation Sciences degree from the University of Alberta.

Dr. Paula Murphy Ives has been working on issues related to social capital, strategic philanthropy, and impact investing for over a decade and has significant global experience in philanthropy, sustainability, and global governance. As Managing Director, Social Capital and Impact with RBC's Enterprise Strategic Client Group, Dr. Murphy Ives supports her client's philanthropic strategies to help sustain and build their social capital across multiple generations. She has also worked for the Embassy of Canada in Switzerland, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as other parts of the United Nations and its specialized agencies. Bilingual in English and French, Dr. Murphy Ives holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from the University of Cambridge and is a dual Canadian/Swiss citizen.

"I'd also like to thank outgoing Board Chair Malcolm Cockwell, the Managing Director of Haliburton Forest, a Councillor for the Ontario Professional Foresters Association, a Director of the Ontario Forest Industries Association Board, as well as a trusted mentor," Kaknevicius says. "He has made a significant impact on the forest sector in Canada and everyone at Forests Canada is grateful for his generosity of time and spirit."

Replacing Cockwell as Board Chair is Christine Leduc, who has had close ties with Forests Canada since she was an Ontario Envirothon Regional Champion in 2005. Leduc is a Registered Professional Forester with over a decade of experience in forestry, policy, communications, public affairs, issues management, and Indigenous relations.

About Forests Canada

From the annual collection of millions of viable tree seeds to building a comprehensive network of experienced planting partners and engaged communities who care about the long-term health of Canada's forested landscapes, non-profit charity Forests Canada has proven itself as an advocate of healthy ecosystems and economies. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of forest stewards, and high-quality restoration programs supporting local jobs and communities, we have proudly built the infrastructure needed to ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

We conserve, restore and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn to find out more.

