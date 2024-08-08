The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, takes part in the premiere of the Anishinaabemowin version of Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading): A New Hope

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Indigenous Peoples in their efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages, ensuring their vitality shines as brightly as the twin suns of Tatooine in a galaxy far, far away.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, attended the premiere of Anangong Miigaading, the Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) version of Star Wars: A New Hope.



The project received a $300,000 investment from the Indigenous Languages Program, allocated to the Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council Inc. This funding has contributed to the translation of the Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading): A New Hope script into Anishinaabemowin and the creation of essential literacy materials. The financial support also helped facilitate the training of Anishinaabemowin voice actors, the direction and coaching for accurate and expressive language use, and the recording and mixing of the Anishinaabe overdub for the film.

The initiative not only brings a beloved classic to life in Anishinaabemowin but also provides unique opportunities for community members to engage with their language in a modern and exciting context. It fosters linguistic and cultural immersion, contributing to the preservation and promotion of the Anishinaabe language for future generations and across galaxies.

Quotes

"Bringing Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading): A New Hope to life in Anishinaabemowin is a creative way to connect a beloved film with the richness of Anishinaabe language. This project not only celebrates and revitalizes the Anishinaabe language but also makes it accessible, relevant and contemporary. Initiatives such as this one help ensure that Indigenous languages thrive in today's digital age."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Attending the premiere of the Anishinaabemowin version of Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading): A New Hope has been an incredibly inspiring experience. By adapting such an iconic film into Anishinaabemowin, we are not only honouring the language but also inspiring a new generation to engage with and cherish their cultural heritage."

— The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading): A New Hope serves as a platform of hope and inspiration towards the revitalization of the Anishinaabe language in all Anishinabek communities. Our people have gone through great struggle and genocide, and yet – we are still here. Moving forward, we need to acknowledge the trauma by naming it, and to create strong Anishinaabe communities that enable the renewal of the Anishinaabe language, and also provide opportunities for healthy Anishinaabe families to flourish for the next seven generations and forever."

— Maeengan Linklater, Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council

Quick Facts

Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading): A New Hope will be featured on APTN and APTN Languages on October 13. Starting on August 10, the film will debut in limited release in Winnipeg and other select locations.

In 2023–24, Canadian Heritage worked with Indigenous partners on implementing new jointly developed funding models that provide greater Indigenous control over funding for Indigenous languages, long-term funding agreements, and better responsiveness to the unique needs of First Nations, Inuit and Metis. This is consistent with the Indigenous Languages Act, which states that Indigenous Peoples are best positioned to lead the reclamation, revitalization, maintenance and strengthening of their languages.

The Indigenous Languages Act received Royal Assent on June 21, 2019. The Government of Canada is working collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples to fully implement the Indigenous Languages Act.

