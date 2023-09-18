MONTRÉAL, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is launching its new annual fundraising campaign. Entitled Share, Inspire, Donate, the campaign highlights three words that resonate at the heart of the institution's mission. This call to action invites the general public to join and support the MAC, a forward-looking museum in transformation, where contemporary art is encouraged, disseminated and celebrated.

THE FONDATION DU MAC UNVEILS ITS NEW AMBASSADORS AND LAUNCHES ITS SHARE, INSPIRE, DONATE CAMPAIGN. (CNW Group/Fondation du MAC)

This new annual campaign spotlights twelve inspiring personalities from a variety of artistic and corporate backgrounds who lend their invaluable support to the MAC. They are driven by the MAC's mission to bring contemporary art to life.

As the weeks go by, you'll discover what links them to the MAC and what it means to them: Eva Hartling (President,The Brand is Female ), Lesley Johnstone (Director, Exhibitions and Research, MAC), Moridja Kitenge Banza (artist), Lary Kidd (singer-songwriter / artistic director), Rafael Lozano-Hemmer (artist), Kristian Manchester (Global Chief Creative Officer, Sid Lee), Caroline Monnet (artist), Francisco Randez (host and actor), Sabrina Ratté (artist), Lucy Riddell (Chair, R. Howard Webster Foundation), Catherine Saint-Laurent (actress) and Patrick Watson (musician).

"During the Museum's period of transformation, the commitment of its patrons enables it to continue to shine in the community, create captivating exhibitions, conserve works of our heritage and provide accessible educational programs. Thanks to individual and corporate donations, the MAC preserves and shares our heritage for this and future generations. The MAC and its Foundation would like to warmly thank its ambassadors for this annual campaign, which aims to raise $135,000," explains Anne Lebel, Executive Director of the Fondation du MAC.

Together, let's share, inspire and donate, so that the MAC resonates ever more strongly in our lives. To find out more and make a donation: https://macm.org/en/share-inspire-donate/

About the Fondation du MAC

The mission of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain is to support the museum in its various areas of activity, including collection development, exhibition production, promotion and educational programs. Its mandate is to solicit funds from companies, philanthropic foundations and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary Québec, Canadian and international art. In this way, the Fondation contributes to the development of Canada's first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. https://macm.org/en/foundation/

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For more than fifty years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal has been bringing together local and international artists, their works and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montréal and Québec. The museum's head office, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, is about to undergo a major architectural overhaul. In the meantime, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, a landmark in Montreal's business district. From December 1, 2021, and for the duration of the expansion and refurbishment work, the museum will continue to engage the public with temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. In addition to two major exhibitions per year, the MAC at PVM will continue to offer public programs as well as a range of educational services and community outreach activities. https://macm.org/en/

